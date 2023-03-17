The 17 year old rider will put her studies on hold at Cokethorpe School, where she is in the first year of a BTEC Business course, to partner the Shantou gelding in the St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase.

Having recently partnered her first winner under Rules aboard Magic Saint, who is trained by her dad, at Wincanton last month, the teenage rider hopes she can now make her first appearance in the saddle at the Festival one to remember aboard the 13 year old.

And although Nicholls, who lives with her mum Georgie Browne, in Kingston Lisle, will not be riding a horse trained by her dad in the extended three and a quarter mile test, she admits having his presence and support at the track will be a big plus.

Nicholls said: “I’m so excited to be able to take these opportunities and be able to be partnered with the horses that I am at the moment.

“Dad purchased Shantou Flyer off David Maxwell and he is really keen to support Sam Loxton who trains him. He is an older horse and he is really suited being at Sam’s and he has done really well there. It has been great to learn lots of experience aboard him.

“I don’t think it particularly changes our dynamic between me and dad, with him being the owner and not the trainer. He is competitive whether he has anything to do with the horse or not.

“He wants me to do well just as much as I do and it is great to have his support and knowledge behind me. You are so much wiser going out with his words behind me.

“It would be fantastic if I could win in dad’s silks. I had my first ride in them and over the last year or so I’ve had so many days in those silks it would just be amazing to do that as a family as a lot of them will be here to watch me.”

While juggling race riding and studying presents a challenge it is one that Nicholls insists those at the Oxfordshire based school have embraced with open arms.

She said: “I’m only doing three and a half days a week there and it works very well. The course is going well and it is a good one to do as I can base a lot of it on the racing industry. It is very interesting and I’m sure I will be using lots of it in years to come.

“I just have ongoing assignments all the time so instead of having normal exams at the end of A-levels I have constant exams which I suppose it is a bit easier to manage as opposed to having lots to manage in one go at the end.

“They are very supportive at the school and they understand that I can’t be there the whole time and that there will be days I’ve got to be racing at all sorts of ends of the country.

“They have been a huge support in helping me balance both things. They have to work with me to make it work and they definitely do that.

“My form teacher at school who I’m with every day is possibly the most excited out of everyone put together. They are not horsey or into racing but they are all so supportive.