Oli Bell previews the fourth Sunday Series card from Hamilton Park and provides a selection for every race.

Sky Bet Sunday Series The fifth Sky Bet Sunday Series continues at Hamilton Park on Sunday and the series has now delivered more than £4m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021. The Sky Bet Sunday Series - which welcomes a new charity partner in Horse PWR and Retraining of Racehorses - comprises six fixtures with the two remaining held at Haydock (August 10) and York (September 7). The inaugural Jorvik Shield and a prize of £25,000 will be awarded to the jockey who picks up the most points across the Series while there is a prize of £100,000 for connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series. Stable staff will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (a split of £10,000, £3,000 and £2,000) to be paid out to the teams of the first three trainers across the Series.

The Sporting Life Racing Club

Timeform Hamilton Park Course Guide Hamilton Park holds Flat racing throughout the summer; the track’s feature race is the listed Glasgow Stakes, which takes place in July. Right handed, sharp, undulating. There are steep gradients into and out of a pronounced hollow just over three furlongs from the winning post, with a severe hill up to the finish. Runners are soon on the turn over a mile/nine furlongs with those ridden prominently generally outperforming those coming from a bit further back. When the ground becomes testing, runners generally stick to the far rail.

Oli Bell's race-by-race selections 3.45 Enter ITV7 For Free EBF Novice Stakes - Big Fun

An early dip into the racing cliché lucky dip but a market check is essential with three newcomers from top yards going to post. One of the two to have raced, BIG FUN, sets a clear and useful standard and gets the vote for a stable that does well with its youngsters at this track. 4.15 Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap - Glorious Kitty

Tim Easterby's U Sure Do may be able to begin to fulfil his promise now handicapping but this is tough and preference is for GLORIOUS KITTY, trained by Uncle Mick and cousin David, who shaped so well in the 3y-o Dash last weekend. This is a very different test but she finished off the race well, her handicap debut, from a modest draw and can step forward again returned to six furlongs. 4.45 Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap - Letsbefrank

The progressive runners from the top Newmarket yards will likely dominate the betting and, possibly, the race but there's room for one to hit the frame - or better - at a price and LETSBEFRANK could be the one. One of the stars of the last Sky Bet Sunday Series, he's been spoiling his chance with slow starts but didn't run badly here on his penultimate start when ridden by Amie Waugh and has slipped to a decent mark. 5.15 Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap - Manila Scouse

Blue Day and Spring Is Sprung are the obvious ones but I'll take a chance with MANILA SCOUSE who looks to be gradually running himself into form. He's below his last winning mark and this course winner, who would benefit from any rain, should be well suited by racing over the minimum trip at this track. 5.45 Sky Bet Proud To Support RoR Fillies' Handicap - Zapphire

ZAPPHIRE built on a good run at Ascot when winning at Carlisle which has seen her rating bumped up 4 lb to 83. Her three handicaps wins have all come off marks in the 70s but she seemed to benefit from the fitting of cheekpieces last time and the headgear could just see her continue to progress. 6.15 Sky Bet Club Handicap - Sir Garfield

The consistent SIR GARFIELD looks the percentage call in another competitive sprint. He's made the frame 10 times in 14 attempts on grass, with his recent C&D win his fourth success. He's obviously on a career high mark but never wins by far which gives him a chance of keeping step with the handicapper. 6.45 Sky Bet Price Boosts Apprentice Handicap - Izzari