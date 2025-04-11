Oli Bell previews the opening Sunday Series card from Musselburgh and provides a selection for every race.

Sky Bet Sunday Series The fifth Sky Bet Sunday Series kicks off at Musselburgh on Sunday and the series has now delivered more than £4m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021. The Sky Bet Sunday Series - which welcomes a new charity partner in Horse PWR and Retraining of Racehorses - comprises six fixtures with the other five held at Newmarket (May 18), Chelmsford (June 1), Hamilton (June 15), Haydock (August 10) and York (September 7). The inaugural Jorvik Shield and a price of £25,000 will be awarded to the jockey who picks up the most points across the Series while there is a prize of £100,000 for connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series. Stable staff will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (a split of £10,000, £3,000 and £2,000) to be paid out to the teams of the first three trainers across the Series.

Musselburgh Course Guide Racing takes place all year round at Musselburgh and the track is one of the best draining in the country. It is a right handed, sharp course and the turns at the top end of the track are notably sharp so the ability to negotiate the bends is important and sure-footed front runners can slip the field on the round course. The five furlong course is quick and takes place on the straight track where runners typically race towards the stands' side rail.

Oli Bell's race-by-race selections 3.45 Enter ITV7 For Free Handicap - Spun To Gold

Jim Goldie picked up the £100,000 prize courtesy of Letsbefrank last year and is sure to have a strong team primed for the 2025 Sky Bet Sunday Series. SPUN TO GOLD didn't show a lot last autumn after joining the yard and being gelded but he's slipped to an attractive mark and his trainer expects him to prove a different proposition this time around and conditions should suit one who usually races prominently. 4.15 Sky Bet Club British EBF Novice Stakes - Star Material

Starman is already off the mark in his bid to be the leading first season sire and STAR MATERIAL looks a likely sort on paper as his unraced dam is related to some speedy juvenile winners and can make a bold bid to provide Adrian Keatley with his first winner on the flat course. 4.45 Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap - Only Spoofing

He may be 11 but ONLY SPOOFING has been given every chance by the handicapper - started last season 17 lbs higher - and runs this track so well (three wins from four visits) that he looks a serious player having stepped up from his reappearance to run a promising third at Bellewstown.

5.15 Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap - Papagei

PAPAGEI progressed well once handicapping last season, gaining his first win at the expense of East India Dock. He didn't improve through the campaign as much at that one but should continue to climb the ranks this season and will be happier on this sharper track and better ground than when beaten at Hamilton last time. 5.45 Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap - Marhaba Ghaiyyath

Clearly promising son of...well, you can guess.... MARHABA GHAIYYATH has the benefit of a run under his belt and his jockey felt Chelmsford didn't show him in his best light. His mark looks fair for this handicap debut and he should continue to progress as he gains experience and strengthens through the season. 6.15 Sky Bet Proud To Support ROR Handicap - Sondad

Connections had no explanation for SONDAD's disappointing last run but he'd been progressing nicely before that, winning twice over six furlongs despite shaping as though he'd be well suited by stepping up to this trip. Others are racefit but the Easterbys struck with a seasonal debutant in the week and he should be fit enough to do himself justice. 6.45 Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap - Oriental Prince