Oli Bell is our man at Santa Anita and he brings us the latest from Clockers' Corner ahead of the 2023 Breeders' Cup.

It’s 8am at Clockers' Corner, Santa Anita. It’s boiling hot and there isn’t a cloud in the sky, but I’m awash with sweat in my gilet as it was a bit fresh when I came down to watch some Breeders’ Cup horses stretch their legs this morning. You live and learn. This is no place for a gilet. The mist has disappeared from the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains and it’s baking hot, weather that’s forecast for the rest of the week. You know those Breeders’ Cups where it’s rattling quick ground on the turf track? It’s one of those.

Speed is of the essence at Santa Anita and I’m not just talking about the action on the track. It’s a bit of a head spinner with all the media that are here, the purple paraphernalia reminding you that you are at a huge World Championship event. It really gets the buzz going. I eased into my American adventure by going to SoFi Stadium to watch the Chargers beat the Bears in the NFL. What a stadium, probably the best I’ve ever been to. 70,000 were there and I’m converted now, a fully paid up Chargers fan. They’re sort of mediocre but have a good vibe, so they appeal to me. I went to Universal Studios, too, saw where they filmed Jaws, had a little tour. That was fun. But I’m in the Breeders’ Cup zone now, it’s all about the Breeders’ from here on in – apart from the Lakers game tonight when I see LeBron James take on the Clippers! It’s been a busy morning out on the track. The Ballydoyle contingent marched out like a bunch of Stormtroopers. There’s Auguste Rodin, River Tiber, Aesop's Fables, Warm Heart, Broome, Content. They’re kind of intimidating the way they go about their business. I’m sure Aidan O’Brien is in for another fine weekend and he kindly gave us an update on his team which you can view below.

Not looking so happy was Ed Crisford, deflated after having to rule Algiers out of the Breeders’ Cup Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile. They still have Carla’s Way in the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf and she has a super chance, but the Algiers news was a big blow. In better news we are set for a hell of a race in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Auguste Rodin v King Of Steel v Mostahdaf and more. It has all the makings of a classic and I must admit I’m warming to the chances of Mostahdaf after seeing him stretch his legs this morning. He looks in great health, it was probably a blessing in disguise him missing Ascot and he’s heading towards the top of my list when it comes to Breeders’ Cup bets. Jim Crowley didn’t put me off, either, after he came back in following a steady canter. “He felt great," he said, "his usual vocal self, letting everyone know he’s here. If he wasn’t like that you’d be worried, but he’s in his usual good form. “It has to be an advantage (being fresh). This horse runs well fresh anyway, he loves fast ground, he travels well, I thought he was very impressive in Saudi and then he put in a good performance in the Sheema Classic following Equinox the whole way. “The track should play to his strengths. Get a bit of luck in running and he’ll run a big race.”

