Breeders' Cup news: Algiers ruled out

The Dubai World Cup runner-up was one of the leading fancies for his selected race, and was second favourite behind last year’s winner Cody’s Wish.

However, it emerged overnight that Algiers had been scratched and a post on trainers Simon and Ed Crisford’s Gainsborough Thoroughbreds social media account confirmed the news.

It read: “Unfortunately Algiers won’t be able to run in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He is going to have to miss a few days training due to a minor foot issue. He will now be prepared for a winter in Dubai.”

The three-year-old Practical Move, another leading fancy for the race, died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday when returning from exercise on the Santa Anita track.

Speaking at Santa Anita on Wednesday morning, Ed Crisford said: “It’s really annoying to have lost Algiers from his race, he had bruising on his right front leg. It doesn’t look serious.”

The Crisfords do, however, still have another live chance at the meeting with Carla’s Way in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Crisford added: “Carla’s is in good order. She has options from her draw (nine) and I think she has a winning chance. We bring top Group form to the table. If she runs as well as she did in the Rockfel she will be involved.”