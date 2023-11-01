Oli Bell is our man at Santa Anita and he brings us the latest from Clockers' Corner ahead of the 2023 Breeders' Cup.

Thursday, November 2 The eve of the Breeders’ Cup and the big guns have rolled into town. As ever, it’s Frankie Dettori who is stealing the show. It’s not too long ago we thought he might’ve retired by now, but here he is, laughing, relaxed, at one with himself as he bids for his 15th Breeders’ Cup winner. And maybe his 16th. (And maybe his 17th etc). I’ve just interviewed him for ITV Racing and he’s in great form. He’s found a house, he’s looking forward to being back at Santa Anita on Boxing Day, he’s looking forward to riding Zandon for Chad Brown in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. But most of all he’s looking forward to a couple of horses that were so kind to him in what was (possibly) his final season riding in Europe. Inspiral, who he says went well after he sat on her this morning, and King Of Steel, who has taken his Champion Stakes victory in his stride.

Taking The Reins - a BRAND NEW Sporting Life podcast in association with the PJA.

For Frankie, the Breeders’ Cup Turf is the race of the week. He’s far from alone in that thinking. The Breeders’ Cup Classic has somewhat cut up due to some unfortunate events in the last few weeks and it’s hard to escape the fact it’s a weak renewal. I suppose it was always going to be after Flightline. But not the Turf. That is going to be a belter. It’s the talk of Clockers’ Corner, the talk of the track. Talking of Clockers’ Corner, it is noticeably busier than yesterday. The amount of people here have at least doubled and the excitement has cranked up a notch. The Americans promote their sporting stars so well. I was lucky enough to be at the Lakers vs Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena last night and before I went I could only name LeBron James amongst the players. A brilliant film of the players before the game introduced the participants in a spectacular way and now I can tell you all about Cam Reddish, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Christian Wood. I left thinking wouldn’t it be cool for British racing to do something similar. Not blasting over the tannoy to scare the horses, of course, but be smart about it. Let’s do more to promote the best horses and jockeys, get some video footage with some swanky graphics playing in the concourses before racing. Coming here it just hits home how much more we can do. We can promote our participants so much better. One horse who needs no introduction to British racing fans is Big Evs, a smashing juvenile sprinter who has captured the imagination of the racing public this Flat season. He’s got a very good chance in the Juvenile Turf Sprint and trainer Mick Appleby looked calm this morning as he prepared to saddle his first ever Breeders’ Cup runner. “He’s really good, he looks really well and he’s in great order,” Mick told me. You can see the full video below. “The ones around him are very quick out, too, so it could be a real scrap to get to the bend. “He only had the one blip in the Nunthorpe, but it was great to see him bounce back at Doncaster and I think that was his best performance. If he reproduces that on Friday he’ll take all of the beating.” As for Tom Marquand’s tactics: “Break fast, run fast!” It promises to be a good old-fashioned tear up and talking of sprints, I’ve got to go to and record an award-winning segment in the Hollywood hills, the walk of fame, the famous sign, all that jazz. As they say over here – it’s (nearly) showtime!

🛬 @MickApplebyUK has landed at Santa Anita!



🏇💨 @olibellracing catches up with him ahead of Big Evs' big race on Friday, featuring a special guest appearance from @TomMarquand...@BreedersCup | #BreedersCup | #BC23 pic.twitter.com/nXzldIIRAM — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) November 2, 2023

Wednesday, November 1 It’s 8am at Clockers' Corner, Santa Anita. It’s boiling hot and there isn’t a cloud in the sky, but I’m awash with sweat in my gilet as it was a bit fresh when I came down to watch some Breeders’ Cup horses stretch their legs this morning. You live and learn. This is no place for a gilet. The mist has disappeared from the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains and it’s baking hot, weather that’s forecast for the rest of the week. You know those Breeders’ Cups where it’s rattling quick ground on the turf track? It’s one of those. Speed is of the essence at Santa Anita and I’m not just talking about the action on the track. It’s a bit of a head spinner with all the media that are here, the purple paraphernalia reminding you that you are at a huge World Championship event. It really gets the buzz going. I eased into my American adventure by going to SoFi Stadium to watch the Chargers beat the Bears in the NFL. What a stadium, probably the best I’ve ever been to. 70,000 were there and I’m converted now, a fully paid up Chargers fan. They’re sort of mediocre but have a good vibe, so they appeal to me. I went to Universal Studios, too, saw where they filmed Jaws, had a little tour. That was fun. But I’m in the Breeders’ Cup zone now, it’s all about the Breeders’ from here on in – apart from the Lakers game tonight when I see LeBron James take on the Clippers! It’s been a busy morning out on the track. The Ballydoyle contingent marched out like a bunch of Stormtroopers. There’s Auguste Rodin, River Tiber, Aesop's Fables, Warm Heart, Broome, Content. They’re kind of intimidating the way they go about their business. I’m sure Aidan O’Brien is in for another fine weekend and he kindly gave us an update on his team which you can view below.

Not looking so happy was Ed Crisford, deflated after having to rule Algiers out of the Breeders’ Cup Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile. They still have Carla’s Way in the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf and she has a super chance, but the Algiers news was a big blow. In better news we are set for a hell of a race in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Auguste Rodin v King Of Steel v Mostahdaf and more. It has all the makings of a classic and I must admit I’m warming to the chances of Mostahdaf after seeing him stretch his legs this morning. He looks in great health, it was probably a blessing in disguise him missing Ascot and he’s heading towards the top of my list when it comes to Breeders’ Cup bets. Jim Crowley didn’t put me off, either, after he came back in following a steady canter. “He felt great," he said, "his usual vocal self, letting everyone know he’s here. If he wasn’t like that you’d be worried, but he’s in his usual good form. “It has to be an advantage (being fresh). This horse runs well fresh anyway, he loves fast ground, he travels well, I thought he was very impressive in Saudi and then he put in a good performance in the Sheema Classic following Equinox the whole way. “The track should play to his strengths. Get a bit of luck in running and he’ll run a big race.”

🎙️🇺🇸 @olibellracing is our man on the ground at Santa Anita and he caught up with @JimCrowley1978 ahead of his big ride on Mostahdaf in the @BreedersCup Turf...#BreedersCup #BC23 pic.twitter.com/dxZ5PAjL7B — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) November 1, 2023