Curragh Sunday preview | Aidan O'Brien banks on Santa Barbara

Despite having had only one run as a two-year-old, the daughter of Camelot was the subject of a huge ante-post gamble for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this spring amid reports of sparkling workouts on the gallops at Ballydoyle.

And while Santa Barbara ultimately came up short over the Rowley Mile – finishing a close-up fourth – she was favourite to strike Classic gold at the second time of asking in the Oaks at Epsom, only to be upstaged as her stablemate Snowfall stole the show.

O’Brien hopes a drop back in distance to a mile and a quarter will enable his filly open her account at Group One level this weekend.

He said: “Santa Barbara is in good form and the plan has been to go back to the Pretty Polly with her.

“She’s been in good form since her run in Epsom.

“We think coming back in distance and better ground will be a big help to her.”