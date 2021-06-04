Curragh Sunday preview & tips: Timeform's guide

Timeform pick out the ratings banker, a big improver and a selection based on the Timeform Flags at the Curragh on Sunday.
Fozzy Stack won the Airlie Stud Stakes last year with Aloha Star and he's got strong claims this year with Cheerupsleepyjean, who is 4 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform ratings after finishing an excellent third in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Cheerupsleepyjean had impressed when making a winning debut over five furlongs at the Curragh in April, but she was well beaten behind stablemate Castle Star in a listed contest over the same course and distance last month. The easy ground offered a legitimate excuse, though, and Cheerupsleepjean confirmed debut promise when running a cracker behind Quick Suzy at Royal Ascot. Cheerupsleepyjean fared best of those who raced off the pace and she impressed with how well she stuck to her task, so the step up to six furlongs here is unlikely to be an issue.
Santa Barbara failed to meet lofty expectations in the 1000 Guineas or Oaks, but it's worth remembering that she has achieved a lot in three starts, even if she did come up short in classic company. Santa Barbara, an impressive winner of a Curragh maiden on her only start last season, was sent off favourite for the 1000 Guineas after reports of some excellent work at home, but her inexperience told at Newmarket and she was only fourth behind Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Mother Earth. Santa Barbara, a big, strong filly with a middle-distance pedigree, was expected to benefit from the step up in trip at Epsom, but she didn't find much under pressure after making rapid headway early in the straight and was ultimately well beaten in fifth. She retains the potential to do better, though, and a mile and a quarter might be her best trip for now. She is worth another chance in the Pretty Polly.
Emporio's best two efforts have come at the Curragh and he has been found a nice opportunity to gain an overdue success. He was probably flattered to finish fifth, beaten less than eight lengths, when well positioned in the Irish 2000 Guineas, but even the form of his runner-up effort in a Curragh maiden last season marks him down as the one to beat. He split Arturo Toscanini and Earlswood, who both contested the Irish Derby, while Sir Lamorak, a huge eyecatcher at Royal Ascot recently, was fourth. Emporio has spurned some decent opportunities, most notably when beaten a head at Listowel on his penultimate outing, but he has the best form on offer, goes well at this venue and his trainer Donnacha O'Brien has his team in superb form, so he has plenty in his favour.
