Newmarket Wednesday review: My Oberon ready winner of Earl Of Sefton

Winning return for My Oberon My Oberon ran down Marie's Diamond to run out a ready winner of the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes. The 7/1 winner travelled strongly under James Doyle as the eventual runner-up fended off favourite Global Giant up front. However as soon as that rival cracked, My Oberon arrived on the scene and he went clear upon meeting the rising ground to win by two-and-a-half lengths. 1500 Newmarket 1 4 My Oberon (IRE) 7/1 Winning Trainer: W J Haggas. Winning Jockey: James Doyle

Royal winner in Free Handicap Tactical (5/1) claimed a thrilling win in the bet365 European Free Handicap for The Queen. For much of the contest 2/1 favourite Naval Crown looked set to make all for Godolphin but he crucially rolled off the rail approaching the furlong pole. That allowed Oisin Murphy to take aim aboard the winner who got on top in the final 50 yards for a neck success. Ontario ran well for Aidan O'Brien in third. John Warren, the Queen’s bloodstock adviser, said: “Andrew (Balding) and I had been discussing with the Queen about his trip and we needed to find out if he was a Jersey horse, a St James’s Palace one or Commonwealth Cup horse. “Today was a learning mission to see if we’d come back to six (furlongs), but he’s proved seven is no problem so I think all roads lead to Ascot for perhaps the Jersey. He’ll probably have an entry in the St James’s. “It’s been our imponderable over the winter why his form tailed off, there were mitigating circumstances in the Morny and perhaps he lost his way after that. He’d been working very well at home and Andrew was very happy with him. He’s trained on nicely.” Murphy added: “Normally when you get stopped here it’s the end of your race, but watching the replay it didn’t perhaps seem as abrupt as it felt. “Newmarket’s uphill finish means it’s the slowest part of the race which meant I was able to catch William. As he relaxes so well I wouldn’t rule out a mile, but at this time of year there are better options over seven.” 14:25 Newmarket Click here for full result and FREE video replay 1 3 Tactical 5/1 2 2 Naval Crown 2/1 f Winning Trainer: A M Balding. Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Race-fit Otto strikes Count Otto put his assured race fitness to good use when scoring for the fourth time since the turn of the year with a tenacious success in the bet365 Handicap. Having been kept busy during the winter the Amanda Perrett-trained Sir Prancealot gelding showed a willing attitude to back up his three victories on the all-weather this year in the six furlong contest. Though pressed late on by Chil Chil, the six year old rallied well under Jim Crowley to hold off the Andrew Balding-trained gelding by a neck. Perrett said of the 9-1 winner: “He is a wonderful little horse and he has been very consistent since January. He had a bit of an injury after Epsom (in July 2020) as something galloped into the back of him so it gave him a nice holiday. He has come back and it is great to see him do it on the turf.

Count Otto wins under Jim Crowley

“He was only beaten a neck at the track last year and he loves fast ground. From January that’s his fourth win of the year and any horse that does that is worth their weight in gold. “He ran in the consolation race for the Stewards’ Cup a couple of times before. He doesn’t mind coming down a hill as long as he has the last furlong on the level. “It would be nice to have a go in the big one (Stewards’ Cup). One of his owners would love to run in the Ayr Gold Cup but usually the ground has gone by then.” 13:50 Newmarket Click here for full result and FREE video replay 1 5 Count Otto (IRE) 9/1 2 4 Chil Chil 7/1 3 9Concierge (IRE) 25/1 Winning Trainer: Mrs A J Perrett. Winning Jockey: Jim Crowley

Williams targets Royal Ascot Desert Dreamer kept it in the family for trainer Stuart Williams by securing a debut victory to move a step closer to an outing at Royal Ascot. The Oasis Dream filly, who is owned by the Newmarket handler’s mother Carol Shekells and brother-in-law Jonathan Parry, claimed the bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, the opening race on day two of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket. And she showed a smart turn of foot under Hollie Doyle to defy her 25-1 price tag and prevail by three quarters of a length in the five furlong dash. Williams, who was celebrating his first winner on the Rowley Mile in 697 days, said: “She has been going nicely at home and that is my first two year old winner here in about 136 tries!

Desert Dreamer (left) springs a 25/1 surprise under Hollie Doyle