Notable Speech ready for Rosallion clash in Lockinge Stakes

Charlie Appleby is backing Notable Speech to continue his fine start to the season by edging ahead in his rivalry with Rosallion in the Boylesports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday week.

The Newmarket handler enjoyed a weekend to remember after saddling Ruling Court to glory in the Betfred 2000 Guineas and Desert Flower to win the 1000 24 hours later. And now he will be on the search for more Group One success with last year's 2000 Guineas hero, who remains on course to make his seasonal return in the mile prize on Saturday week. After getting the better of Rosallion in the 2000 Guineas, the son of Dubawi trailed home in seventh behind the same rival in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. With the scores level between the pair, Appleby believes that Notable Speech is peaking at the right time after taking a step forward following a racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile last month as part of his build-up to his return to action.