The Karl Burke-trained four-year-old lines up in Longchamp's five-furlong Group 1 still seeking a first success off the current campaign, having run well in defeat in both the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Five at the Curragh on his two most recent starts.

Brown feels the Parisian track might suit the mercurial Night Raider, who will be wearing headgear for the first time in his career.

Wathnan's Racing Manager said on Sky Sports Racing: "The draw is obviously key here. He's learning to sprint, each run has been better, I thought he ran very well in Ireland.

"This is a fast five furlongs. Karl tried him in cheekpieces a couple of mornings ago and he went very well apparently, so he's going to try pieces which will hopefully help James (Doyle, jockey) in that final furlong, just to help the horse concentrate.

"It just feels like he's getting faster and faster, and learning his job over the minimum distance. The Curragh is obviously a stiff five and Longchamp is a quicker five, so hopefully it'll play to his strengths. We're obviously a hostage to the draw, we'll see what happens there.

"I've got a lot of faith in this horse, though, I think he is going to land on one of these. Everything has to go right, but if the fast track and the cheekpieces can bring about that little bit of improvement he'll have an each-way chance.

"If we had to choose (ground-wise) then probably good ground but looking at various forecasts, it looks like it might be softer than that. He ran well on his side at Goodwood on that (soft) ground so hopefully if it does rain then he should be fine on it."