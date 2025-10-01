Wathnan Racing's Richard Brown is hoping a pair of cheekpieces can conjure the requisite improvement from Night Raider in Sunday's Prix de l'Abbaye.
The Karl Burke-trained four-year-old lines up in Longchamp's five-furlong Group 1 still seeking a first success off the current campaign, having run well in defeat in both the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Five at the Curragh on his two most recent starts.
Brown feels the Parisian track might suit the mercurial Night Raider, who will be wearing headgear for the first time in his career.
Wathnan's Racing Manager said on Sky Sports Racing: "The draw is obviously key here. He's learning to sprint, each run has been better, I thought he ran very well in Ireland.
"This is a fast five furlongs. Karl tried him in cheekpieces a couple of mornings ago and he went very well apparently, so he's going to try pieces which will hopefully help James (Doyle, jockey) in that final furlong, just to help the horse concentrate.
"It just feels like he's getting faster and faster, and learning his job over the minimum distance. The Curragh is obviously a stiff five and Longchamp is a quicker five, so hopefully it'll play to his strengths. We're obviously a hostage to the draw, we'll see what happens there.
"I've got a lot of faith in this horse, though, I think he is going to land on one of these. Everything has to go right, but if the fast track and the cheekpieces can bring about that little bit of improvement he'll have an each-way chance.
"If we had to choose (ground-wise) then probably good ground but looking at various forecasts, it looks like it might be softer than that. He ran well on his side at Goodwood on that (soft) ground so hopefully if it does rain then he should be fine on it."
A day earlier, Wathnan could be well represented in Saturday's Group 2 Prix Dollar, although First Look is seemingly a more certain starter over Damysus given the rain in the forecast.
Andre Fabre's First Look has won at Listed and Group 3 level on his last two starts, while the John and Thady Gosden-trained Damysus returned from a break to land a Listed race at Deauville on August 17 when last seen.
Brown said: "It's ground-dependent as Damysus wouldn't want too much rain. First Look would be fine, he's a big powerful horse and he'd get through out. But if it did get soft and what they're potentially forecast then I'd be a bit nervous about Damysus but First Look will take his chance whatever.
"We were delighted (with First Look's last win) because we bought him after his run in the Prix du Jockey Club, he was second in that, and just questioned his resolve. We made the decision to geld him in the spring, gave him the summer off and he came back and won a Listed race.
"The most important thing at Deauville was that Goliath came to beat him but James said he really knuckled down and battled back up the inside. So it looks like the gelding is going to help him concentrate on his job, and Goliath has come out and won a Group 1 since, he's a top horse.
"If it comes up soft, he'll go through it no problems."
Damysus' most recent success came in The Aga Khan Studs Prix Nureyev, a race won last year by the same stable's Ombudsman but connections aren't getting too carried away just yet.
Brown said: "He's always been held in high regard by the Gosdens. We obviously went down the Derby route, although I don't think a mile and a half is his trip. Things went wrong at Epsom and he ran too badly to be true but I think a mile and a quarter is where we're going to see the best of him.
"He was impressive at Deauville and won well. I'd say quick ground and a mile and a quarter we'd see the best of him. I haven't had chance to speak to John (Gosden) yet but I'd say there are a couple of races in the Middle East we could take a look at with him so if it did come up very soft (this weekend) then perhaps we'll look down that route."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.