Night Raider caps fine day for Karl Burke by winning Temple Stakes

Travelling powerfully two furlongs out, the jockey had to wait for a gap but switched to the inside of his rivals and his partner picked up nicely to score by a length.

Gelded over the winter, the five-year-old blitzed his rivals from the front in the Palace House Stakes on his reappearance at Newmarket.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 10/1 from 16s for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Richard Brown, racing manager to winning owners Wathnan Racing said: "I’m absolutely delighted with that. A lot went wrong,mainly at the stalls. When something goes wrong in a five furlong race it is usually all over. They went to call them and somebody went, ‘No, no’ and he bashed his head on the stalls and he missed it a couple of lengths and usually that is game over. We think he is more comfortable in front bowling along in front as he has got a very big stride.

“He has had to do it a different way today so I think I to be able to do it like that it will give James (Doyle) options at Royal Ascot should he need them.

“You want to see it again (after they win once). I sort of felt that gelding him had made a massive difference for him, as did Karl and his team, but you want to see it again.

“He does enjoy bowling along in front, but if there is crazy pace on, James will know he has got options that he can ride him in a different fashion if we need to.”

Jim Goldie, trainer of the runner-up American Affair, said: “I’m delighted with that and we wanted to get that run into him. We decided would let him run, but probably the deadish ground beat him. On livelier ground he would have probably taken a bit of catching. We needed that to put him spot on for Ascot.

“We did the two runs before Ascot last year. He ran in this last year, and bombed, but he wants to run and, as Paul says he wants to do it at 40mph!

“He tried to slow it up, but he decided to just let him run and if you do that you are hanging out there, but that will put him spot on. He will go well at Ascot.”

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Beautiful Diamond's owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “That was very encouraging. In France she basically tried to jump too quick and lost her feet and her back wheels just span. I think looking at that another furlong is not out of the question so it gives us another string to the bow. I thought she would be a nice Listed filly, but she has shown me she is better than that. She has bounced really well out of that French race. That is very encouraging and there might be a nice one in her.”