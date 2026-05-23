Goodwood Saturday review: Inis Mor wins Height Of Fashion

Mor has too much for Fashion rivals

Inis Mor relished the step up to ten furlongs to dent some lofty reputations in the Fitzdares Height Of Fashion Stakes.

Fourth in the Nell Gwyn before finishing down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas, David Menuisier's charge relished this drop in class and step up in trip.

Always travelling sweetly under Saffie Osborne, she went past the 11/8 favourite Earth Shot passing the two furlong marker.

That rival dug deep under Tom Marquand and closed again inside the distance but the winner was always doing enough and held on by a head.

Disappointment of the race was Brilliant Star for the Gosdens. She folded tamely having made the running until the tempo increased.