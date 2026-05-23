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Saffie Osborne pictured after riding Goblet Of Fire to victory
Saffie Osborne - won on Inis Mor

Goodwood Saturday review: Inis Mor wins Height Of Fashion

Horse Racing
Sat May 23, 2026 · 16 min ago

A review of the two Classic trials on Saturday's card from Goodwood.

Mor has too much for Fashion rivals

Inis Mor relished the step up to ten furlongs to dent some lofty reputations in the Fitzdares Height Of Fashion Stakes.

Fourth in the Nell Gwyn before finishing down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas, David Menuisier's charge relished this drop in class and step up in trip.

Always travelling sweetly under Saffie Osborne, she went past the 11/8 favourite Earth Shot passing the two furlong marker.

That rival dug deep under Tom Marquand and closed again inside the distance but the winner was always doing enough and held on by a head.

Disappointment of the race was Brilliant Star for the Gosdens. She folded tamely having made the running until the tempo increased.

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Golden moment in Derby Trial

Golden Story (9/2) edged out Del Maro after a pulsating duel for the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.

In the last of the recognised trials for the Betfred Derby, the winner dictated affairs from the front under Pierre Louis-Jamin but the runner-up emerged to throw down a sustained challenge.

He went past his rival inside the final furlong but the winner showed tremendous tenacity to rally strongly and claim a nose success.

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