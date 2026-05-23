Venetian Sun 5/2 for Commonwealth Cup after brilliant Sandy Lane win

7/4 favourite Venetian Sun outclassed her rivals to run out an an impressive winner of the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.

In a race that was delayed after racing had to be switched to the inside track and the round course races abandoned after a hole opened up on the outside course in race one, there were ironic cheers as the stalls opened. They were replaced by applause as Karl Burke's charge went to the front on the bridle approaching the final furlong. Clifford Lee barely moved a muscle as his partner stretched clear to beat Divsion by a length. Venetian Sun was reverting to sprinting after failing to get home in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her reappearance. She is now 5/2 from 7/1 for the Commonwealth Cup with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

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Speaking from the Curragh the trainer said: "I've only just seen the quick replay there but that looked super impressive. I told Cliff to be confident but I thought he was being over-confident and was a length further back than ideal but he gave her a peach of a ride. "He sat still to the furlong marker and I don't think he even used the stick. I stupidly should have worked out sprinting was her game after working her with Beautiful Diamond just before the Guineas and she couldn't go with her - and she's a proven Group-class sprinter. "She's just a gifted filly and will go straight to the Commonwealth Cup." Sean Graham, racing manager to joint-owner Tony Bloom, said: “Karl was adamant she had to try the 1000 Guineas. She ran over seven furlongs as a two year old in the Moyglare and we thought as she was so relaxed that she would get the trip in the 1000 Guineas. "Clearly she didn’t get the trip and this was the next step. We wanted to run her here to get the three weeks before Royal Ascot so when they were talking about the races being abandoned we thought where do we go next or do we even have a run before Ascot. Karl said she is so relaxed and is so laid back that she came out of the 1000 Guineas and you wouldn’t even have known that she had a race. It was one of the performances of the season so far I would say. I thought he had mistaken the winning post as he was the only one still travelling at the furlong pole.

Clifford Lee reflects on Venetian Sun's victory