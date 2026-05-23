Haydock Park plan to stage three races on straight course

Three races had already been abandoned, the contests scheduled for 14:20, 16:05 and 17:15.

In the opening contest on Saturday Friendly Soul stumbled in the William Hill Epic Boost British EBF Hedge Of Oak Stakes having taken a false step and was pulled up by Oisin Murphy.

Shortly after the winner Dreamasar passed the winning post, a party of officials, trainers and jockeys held an inspection.

Straight afterwards Clerk of the Course Dan Cooper told ITV Racing: “We’ve just conducted that and have looked at the track here and decided that there is a significant drainage issue. It seems to be a hole from a drainage on our track that has caused the mis-step therefore this wouldn’t be safe to race on today."

Jockeys and officials the took a look at the inside course and Copper added: "We said we needed to go and have a look at the track we're about to race on because I pointed out and so did Paul Mulrennan and other jockeys that you've had a lot of horses on this and are we happy with the quality of it?

"We agreed that it's soft divots, the odd heavy divot that we've been able to sand this morning. There are one or two that are still there so we're going to run the straight races. The stalls are going to be in be in the centre and there's an accepted knowledge by all of the jockeys that it's going to be divoted on the inside, the centre and outside is normal, satisfactory ground that we would normally present."