At the time of writing, Aidan O’Brien trails Andrew Balding by £82,494 in the British Trainers’ Championship.

In five of the last nine seasons, that deficit would have been eroded in the Futurity Trophy Stakes alone; this year’s William Hill-sponsored event gives a whisker off £156k to the winner, thanks in part to a 2025 BHA initiative that guarantees a total prize fund of £275,000 for each two-year-old Group 1. And it seems like O’Brien is viewing it as a crucial cog in the title race machine, with 11 of the 17 confirmations on Monday residing at Ballydoyle.

Aidan O'Brien and Andrew Balding are locked in battle

As we’ve seen on several occasions this season, the betting has proven to be a very useful tool, though that’s often been most implicit with regards to running plans in those races where O’Brien held the nap hand with the first few in the market. That isn’t quite the case with Saturday’s mile contest, though, with Burning Up (Karl Burke) and Breacher (William Muir & Chris Grassick) second and third-best in the betting, though it’s a familiar protagonist in this tale as O’Brien’s Noble Exhibit heads the market. Third on debut in the Curragh contest where all eyes – before, during and after – were on Monogram, Noble Exhibit made a big impression when pulling seven lengths clear on his next start and, though the winning distance was much less, took another step forward when dominating the Beresford Stakes back at the Curragh (replay below).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Will Noble Exhibit encounter some competition for the lead on Saturday? As we know, it’s unlikely to come from one of his 10 stablemates (unless that’s what connections desire). And it’s also a question mark over whether it will emerge from First Law who represents a Charlie Appleby yard that won this in 2023 with Ancient Wisdom. The Too Darn Hot colt made all to win at Haydock, and ran well in defeat behind Ballydoyle runner Haffner in the Royal Lodge, but it was notable how keen he was on the latter occasion. This ground and track should suit, but have his three quick runs come just a bit too...er...quickly? Al Hudaiba is also engaged for the 'Boys In Blue', but, with plenty of rain around in South Yorkshire, I can’t see connections choosing this race over the Juvenile Turf at Keeneland a week later. Given the stakes, Balding’s sole entry Gran Dia probably deserves more than just a throwaway line, though this is a big step up from a winning debut at Salisbury just three weeks ago where he was green throughout. Clearly, he could progress, but he will certainly need to (second well beaten at Nottingham since), and he has a very different profile to the yard’s 2019 winner Kameko who had already been second in both the Solario and Royal Lodge before winning this race (when it was run up at Newcastle).

Giant Sequoia opens his account in style at the Curragh