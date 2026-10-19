The Group 1 contest over a mile, worth £275,000 in total, could have a major impact on the British Trainers' Championship with O'Brien still holding a slender lead over nearest pursuer Andrew Balding after they were both on the scoresheet at last weekend's Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot.

O'Brien has won the Town Moor contest a record 12 times in the past and looks to have a stranglehold over the field once more after confirming a huge squad at Monday's forfeit stage.

Last month's Group 2 Beresford Stakes winner Noble Exhibit leads the charge at this stage and the son of Frankel is evens favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. He could be joined in the field by the likes of Giant Sequoia and Haffner, a couple of stablemates who also have Group 2-winning form in the book already.

Balding has left only Gran Dia in the frame and the Lope De Vega colt, a Salisbury novice winner on October 1, is priced at 20/1, with Karl Burke's Burning Up (9/2) and Charlie Appleby's Al Hudaiba (7/1) considered far bigger dangers to Noble Exhibit according to the antepost market.

Breacher, an 8/1 chance at this stage, could represent training duo William Muir & Chris Grassick, with Ed Walker potentially running Alfred Wallace (50/1).