Log-in for free to read Matt Brocklebank's Saturday preview including a 100/1 recommendation at Newmarket.
- The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
- Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
- Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 150pts in profit.
- Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.