Newmarket Tuesday preview: Ed Crisford on Arabian Dusk

Ed Crisford reports Arabian Dusk is sending out all the right signals ahead of her reappearance in Tuesday’s Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket
The daughter of Havana Grey brings the best form to the table in the 1000 Guineas trial having won the Duchess of Cambridge and finished third in the Cheveley Park at two.
The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s been training well through the winter, she’s strengthened nicely, she’s grown, and done all the right things from two to three that you’d want to see.
“This is the first day back out into the season, but she’s done really well and stepping up in trip, I don’t think that will be a problem for her. She’s very relaxed in her races, and she looked like actually she wanted a bit further even at the end of last year.
“If she brings that Group One Cheveley Park form to the race on Tuesday she should be right there.”
The going at Newmarket is currently described as good to firm but between four and ten millimetres of rain is possible before racing on Tuesday.
Crisford is confident Arabian Dusk will cope with any going, saying: “There’s always the debate about this but I don’t think she wants extremes. When she won the Duchess of Cambridge it was on the soft side, but she just wouldn’t want extremes. You don’t want it to be brutally soft for their first runs of the season but she’s in great order and we’ll see where we stand at the end of tomorrow really.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.