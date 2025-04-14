Newmarket Tuesday preview: Ed Crisford on Arabian Dusk

The daughter of Havana Grey brings the best form to the table in the 1000 Guineas trial having won the Duchess of Cambridge and finished third in the Cheveley Park at two.

The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s been training well through the winter, she’s strengthened nicely, she’s grown, and done all the right things from two to three that you’d want to see.

“This is the first day back out into the season, but she’s done really well and stepping up in trip, I don’t think that will be a problem for her. She’s very relaxed in her races, and she looked like actually she wanted a bit further even at the end of last year.

“If she brings that Group One Cheveley Park form to the race on Tuesday she should be right there.”