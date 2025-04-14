Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ed Crisford - high hopes of Arabian Dusk
Ed Crisford - high hopes of Arabian Dusk

Newmarket Tuesday preview: Ed Crisford on Arabian Dusk

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon April 14, 2025 · 1h ago

Ed Crisford reports Arabian Dusk is sending out all the right signals ahead of her reappearance in Tuesday’s Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket

The daughter of Havana Grey brings the best form to the table in the 1000 Guineas trial having won the Duchess of Cambridge and finished third in the Cheveley Park at two.

The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s been training well through the winter, she’s strengthened nicely, she’s grown, and done all the right things from two to three that you’d want to see.

“This is the first day back out into the season, but she’s done really well and stepping up in trip, I don’t think that will be a problem for her. She’s very relaxed in her races, and she looked like actually she wanted a bit further even at the end of last year.

“If she brings that Group One Cheveley Park form to the race on Tuesday she should be right there.”

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

The going at Newmarket is currently described as good to firm but between four and ten millimetres of rain is possible before racing on Tuesday.

Crisford is confident Arabian Dusk will cope with any going, saying: “There’s always the debate about this but I don’t think she wants extremes. When she won the Duchess of Cambridge it was on the soft side, but she just wouldn’t want extremes. You don’t want it to be brutally soft for their first runs of the season but she’s in great order and we’ll see where we stand at the end of tomorrow really.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING