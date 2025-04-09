Newmarket Tuesday entries: Ambiente Friendly set for Earl Of Sefton

The four-year-old joined the Newmarket trainer from James Fanshawe over the winter having finished second behind City Of Troy in last season’s Betfred Derby. Stablemate Lavender Hill Mob is also entered.

Charlie Appleby has both First Conquest and Ottoman Fleet in the race, Andrew Balding is set to run Bellum Justum and Ryan Moore has been booked by Richard Hannon for Perscia. Cairo and Francophone complete the field.

Aidan O’Brien has put both Bedtime Story and Heavens Gate in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes. The pair also hold entries in Saturday’s Fred Darling at Newbury.

Appleby turns to Newmarket maiden winner Verse Of Love, William Haggas has entered Nardra, successful at Haydock on her sole start at two and Cheveley Park third Arabian Dusk look set to make her reappearance in the Group Three contest.