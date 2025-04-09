Newmarket Tuesday entries: Ambiente Friendly set for Earl Of Sefton

Ambiente Friendly is in line to make his first start for James Owen in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on Tuesday.
The four-year-old joined the Newmarket trainer from James Fanshawe over the winter having finished second behind City Of Troy in last season’s Betfred Derby. Stablemate Lavender Hill Mob is also entered.
Charlie Appleby has both First Conquest and Ottoman Fleet in the race, Andrew Balding is set to run Bellum Justum and Ryan Moore has been booked by Richard Hannon for Perscia. Cairo and Francophone complete the field.
Aidan O’Brien has put both Bedtime Story and Heavens Gate in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes. The pair also hold entries in Saturday’s Fred Darling at Newbury.
Appleby turns to Newmarket maiden winner Verse Of Love, William Haggas has entered Nardra, successful at Haydock on her sole start at two and Cheveley Park third Arabian Dusk look set to make her reappearance in the Group Three contest.
O’Brien has Genealogy and Isambard Brunel in the bet365 Feilden Stakes.
Green Storm, second in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud is among the home defence which also includes George Boughey’s unbeaten New Bay colt Hopewell Rock, I Am I Said, Seacruiser and Square D’Alboni from Ralph Beckett’s yard and Sallala, a Frankel half-brother to Emalka who won on his Yarmouth debut last October for Roger Varian.
Charlie Appleby has two unbeaten colts entered in Masai Moon and Opera Ballo, Nightwalker could have his first start for the Gosdens, the Autumn Stkaes third joining them from Sir Michael Stoute, while Nebras is another interesting contender for the Clarehaven team.
