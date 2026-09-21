Newmarket tips: Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank provides a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's hotly-contested Cheveley Park Stakes and he's got an each-way suggestion.

Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes When: 14:27 Saturday, September 26

Where: Newmarket, Rowley Mile Course

First prize: £155,953

Going: Good

TV: ITV & Racing TV (Sky 424) Full racecard and free video form

Alwaysanangel (Joseph O’Brien) Interesting potential contender outside of the ‘big three’ here as she stepped up on her debut win at Fairyhouse to finish best of the rest just behind Senorita Bonita and Libertango in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket in July. Successfully stepped up to seven furlongs to get back on the winning trail in Cork Listed race when last seen and the way she travelled there left the impression she’d be fine back over a true sprint trip on a track like the Rowley Mile. Also entered in Friday’s Rockfel, for which she’d be among the market leaders. Controlla (Robson De Aguiar) Beaten narrowly by Victorious on her Naas debut back in May but has gone the wrong way since and heavily beaten by Sun Goddess at the Curragh the last twice, leaving her with a mountain to climb on all known form. Libertango (George Boughey) Backed up Leicester debut win when swooping late to get the better of Sun Goddess in the Albany Stakes but arguably hasn’t needed to step up on that to finish a close second to Senorita Bonita or win the Sky Bet Lowther at York. Coped well with worsening conditions last time so obviously made of the right stuff, but she’s going to need to pull out a little extra on her debut at the highest level this weekend.

Libertango wins the Sky Bet Lowther at York

Moonrise (Andrew Balding) Hasn’t really put a foot wrong to this point and her sole defeat from four outings came at Royal Ascot when beaten half a length in the Windsor Castle Stakes. Showed battling qualities to land the Group 3 Princess Margaret at Ascot before enhancing her form again under a 3lb penalty in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park (replay below), where she also won her novice on debut. Defied a wide draw last time to boot and she looks likely to give it a good rattle from a prominent early position here.

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Senorita Bonita (Simon & Ed Crisford) Living up to her 900,000 guineas purchase price from the Craven Breeze-Ups and sole defeat so far came when picked off by Victorious in a strong edition of the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. Showed a good attitude when beating Libertango three-quarters of a length in July Course Group 2 before taking her form up another notch in last month’s Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville. Appears to be in against a better calibre of opposition here compared to France but still heading the right direction and evidently has loads of natural speed. Snowing (Aidan O’Brien) Looks the part on paper but still a maiden after five starts, only one above maiden level, and while Ballydoyle can spring the odd end-of-year surprise in major juvenile races, she’s not one to be taken too seriously in a race as hot as this. Star Of State (Joseph O’Brien) Stable companion of Alwaysanangel and has arguably achieved a touch more on the book, getting to within half a length of Libertango in the Lowther at York two starts ago. Never really troubled when landing skinny odds in a valuable sales race at the Curragh last time but likely to be on offer at quite a juicy price in this company.

Graeme North timefigure analysis of Sun Goddess

Sun Goddess (Aidan O’Brien) Beaten a length by Libertango in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot but went off odds-on favourite that day following a five-length maiden win and easy to see why in light of subsequent events. Group 1 wins at the Curragh have sandwiched a jaw-dropping York display, albeit in lesser company, and she seems to be taking her busy campaign extremely well. Clearly in top hands and versatile in terms of track and trip so every chance she’ll take Newmarket in her stride.