Newmarket tips: Dewhurst Stakes horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the confirmations for Saturday's Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

ALPARSLAN (Karl Burke) Trainer can do little wrong at present and this son of Dandy Man already looks above-average having backed up his five-length Leicester debut success with a runaway triumph in a major sales race at the Curragh (replay below). Very promising individual with any amount of improvement in the locker but he does need to go and raise his game again on Group-race introduction.

BRUSSELS (Aidan O’Brien) Has been kept busy since winning Curragh maiden on debut in May but yet to add to his tally. Showed improved form in first-time tongue-tie to get within three-quarters of a length of Wise Approach in the Middle Park Stakes but vulnerable again if lining up in this instead of Friday’s Cornwallis Stakes for which he is among the early favourites. DISTANT STORM (Charlie Appleby) Seemingly considered one of yard’s leading prospects from the outset, just getting up to land skinny odds on July Festival debut before going off favourite for the Acomb. Let himself down by racing too freely at York, finishing a well-held third, but straight back on track with Group 3 win over this course and distance last month. Very impressive that day and likely still more improvement to come. Raced purely at this seven-furlong trip and a big threat to all.

Distant Storm with connections after winning the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket

DORSET (Aidan O’Brien) Didn't live up to his billing on previous visit to the UK, finishing only fifth to Zavateri in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, and he was well adrift of the same rival again when hooded for the first time. Appreciated dip in class when scoring (hood removed) in the Goffs Million on soft ground at the Curragh late last month, but has it all to prove again stepped back up in grade here. FRESCOBALDI (Aidan O’Brien) Convivial Maiden winner at York's Ebor Festival but form doesn't really stack up in this company and he was readily held in a Listed race over this trip at Doncaster last month. Tends to lead or race prominently so likely in here to ensure a decent end-to-end gallop for better-fancied stablemates. GEWAN (Andrew Balding) Delivered on promising Newbury novice win to land the Acomb Stakes at York, with Italy and Distant Storm finishing in behind that day, but let down favourite-backers when fourth of five in the Champagne Stakes subsequently. Fluffed the start which appeared to light him up that day so did have an excuse to some extent but his finishing effort was still pretty tame and he'll need to turn it around again in order to make his presence felt thrown in at Group 1 level for the first time.

PJ McDonald and Gewan land the Acomb in good style

GSTAAD (Aidan O’Brien) Took the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in commanding fashion following a debut maiden success, beating top-notch filly True Love at Navan. Turned over by another very smart filly in Venetian Sun in France before a head defeat behind Zavateri in the National Stakes last time (replay below). Still seeking first G1 win but could hardly have come closer and still arguably learning on the job so probably a matter of time.

HAWK MOUNTAIN (Aidan O’Brien) Would definitely be of interest if pitching up here but his two Curragh wins, including the Group 2 Beresford Stakes last time, have come over a mile and he's unlikely to drop to seven furlongs again having been beaten into fifth over this trip on debut. Looks one more for Doncaster or top back-end targets in France over further. ITALY (Aidan O’Brien) Has form that ties in very closely here, having been in front of Distant Storm when runner-up in the Acomb and then behind Zavateri and Gstaad in the National Stakes last time. Still looks a work in progress, having raced keenly on latest start, and could be capable of taking things up another notch when consenting to settle better in the early stages. OXAGON (John & Thady Gosden) Frankel colt who stormed home to open his account at Sandown in July before finding only Sunday’s French Group 1 winner Puerto Rico a length too strong in last month’s Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. Has enhanced his profile with each visit to the track and every reason to believe he’ll do so again on Saturday but could be better suited to a mile in the near future.

Thady (right) and John Gosden

PACIFIC AVENUE (Charlie Appleby) Classy-looking son of Dubawi who won first time out in June before going down narrowly in a tight finish to the Solario Stakes at Sandown. Ran well in the Royal Lodge last time but appeared to lack a gear before becoming a bit unbalanced in the Dip. Ultimately squeezed for room but not an unlucky loser in fourth and not convinced a drop in trip will do the trick. SABA DESERT (Charlie Appleby) Justified odds-on favouritism to make a winning start at Sandown in June before beating Italy in an admittedly messy edition of the July Stakes the following month. Seemed unhappy from a long way out in the National Stakes (hung right) so capable of putting that effort behind him if back on top form, but definitely a question to answer at the highest level for time being.

Saba Desert wins the Superlative

WECHAAD (Roger Varian) Steadily improving with experience but his breakthrough win at Doncaster last month came in a handicap off a mark of 82 (since gone up to 92) so he's still got a mountain to climb in order to be competitive at this sort of level. Among the outsiders for good reason here. ZAVATERI (Eve Johnson Houghton) Unbeaten son of Without Parole who just about sets the standard here, though clearly not miles clear based on his head defeat of Gstaad at the Curragh last month. Has gone through the grades wonderfully well and foolish to think he’s now peaked so looks the horse they all have to beat.

Zavateri - joint top-rated Timeform two-year-old