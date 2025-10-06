Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Zavateri
Gstaad and Zavateri: The rematch is on at Newmarket

Darley Dewhurst Stakes preview: Gstaad and Zavateri rematch on

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Aidan O’Brien supplies six of the 14 six-day entries for Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

They are headed by Gstaad, the Coventry Stakes winner who was second subsequently in the Prix Morny and National Stakes. His Curragh conqueror Zavateri is in line for a rematch on the Rowley Mile course at the weekend.

The Ballydoyle sextet also includes Beresofrd Stakes winner Hawk Mountain and Middle Park runner-up Brussels and is completed by Dorset, Frescobaldi and Italy.

Charlie Appleby is strongly represented through Sommerville Tattersalls Stakes winner Distant Storm, Pacific Avenue and Saba Desert.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

However, the trainer warns ground conditions are key to the former turning up this weekend.

“It will all depend on mother nature as to if he runs in the Dewhurst, but he has come out of the race well. We will keep an eye on the weather up until the race,” Appleby said.

“Winning a race like the way he did in the Tattersalls Stakes can sometimes leave a mark if you are asking them serious questions, but to be fair to William he didn’t have to really pick himself up. At the end of the day though he has come out of that last race well and we are happy with him."

As well as Eve Johnson Hougton’s Zavateri and the Godolphin trio, the home defence also includes Champagne Stakes second and fourth Oxagon and Gewan, Karl Burke’s unbeaten Alparslan and Wechaad, an impressive winner of a nursery at Doncaster for the Roger Varian team.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 2 Distant Storm, 5/2 Gstaad, 11/4 Zavateri, 6 Oxagon, 10 Alparslan, 14 Italy, 16 Gewan, Hawk Mountain, 25 Dorset, Saba Desert, 40 Brussels, Pacific Avenue, 66 Wechaad, 100 Frescobaldi.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING