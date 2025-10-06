Darley Dewhurst Stakes preview: Gstaad and Zavateri rematch on

Aidan O’Brien supplies six of the 14 six-day entries for Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

They are headed by Gstaad, the Coventry Stakes winner who was second subsequently in the Prix Morny and National Stakes. His Curragh conqueror Zavateri is in line for a rematch on the Rowley Mile course at the weekend. The Ballydoyle sextet also includes Beresofrd Stakes winner Hawk Mountain and Middle Park runner-up Brussels and is completed by Dorset, Frescobaldi and Italy. Charlie Appleby is strongly represented through Sommerville Tattersalls Stakes winner Distant Storm, Pacific Avenue and Saba Desert.

However, the trainer warns ground conditions are key to the former turning up this weekend. “It will all depend on mother nature as to if he runs in the Dewhurst, but he has come out of the race well. We will keep an eye on the weather up until the race,” Appleby said. “Winning a race like the way he did in the Tattersalls Stakes can sometimes leave a mark if you are asking them serious questions, but to be fair to William he didn’t have to really pick himself up. At the end of the day though he has come out of that last race well and we are happy with him." As well as Eve Johnson Hougton’s Zavateri and the Godolphin trio, the home defence also includes Champagne Stakes second and fourth Oxagon and Gewan, Karl Burke’s unbeaten Alparslan and Wechaad, an impressive winner of a nursery at Doncaster for the Roger Varian team.