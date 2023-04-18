Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet ‘Money Back as Cash’ races).

John and Thady Gosden look to have their horses right where they want them heading into the early skirmishes of trials season ahead of this year’s Classics and, while it’s been 23 years since the yard sent out a winner of either of the Guineas at Newmarket, there’s no getting away from Coppice being an exciting three-year-old.

A daughter of Kingman and sister to the same stable’s brilliant 2018 juvenile Calyx, Coppice justified strong market support (odds-on) when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Kempton in October.

There was certainly plenty of style to that initial performance but there could have been a bit more substance to the race, the only subsequent winners being runner-up Whispering Dream who strolled in at 1/5 the following month, and the 10th home who took three more goes before winning a Chelmsford handicap off a mark 72.

With the stalls in the centre, box one might not be absolutely ideal but it might not matter much and I’ll resist the temptation to take her on with the equally unexposed Girl Racer, Mammas Girl or Karsavina.

The latter, trained by Clive Cox, won her novice over this course and distance on soft ground towards the back end of last season and I’m far from convinced we saw the best of her on that occasion. There could be a lot of improvement to come from Cheveley Park Stud’s Ulysses filly at three.

I’ve had a number of bets in the bet365 Feilden Stakes over the years and regretted most of them straight after the race so won’t fall into that trap again and would much rather concentrate the efforts on the two handicaps that open Wednesday’s card.

First up the Connaught Access Flooring Handicap and, for a race won by market leaders three times in five years, there’s no obvious standout other than Stuart Williams' Dionysian who has unquestionably looked the business in a couple of all-weather novice events but now has to do it on the green stuff having only been fourth first time out at Yarmouth last September.

He might prove to be on the right side of the assessor with an opening mark of 87 but he’ll have to be decent to successfully concede a stone in weight to DREAM PIRATE, who hasn’t shown his hand yet and looks to be sitting on a lovely rating (73) now sent handicapping.