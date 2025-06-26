Newmarket Thursday review & replays

A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Thursday including another success for Tim Easterby's thriving juvenile filly Argentine Tango.

Tango forecast in feature race Argentine Tango proved too hot to handle after dancing her way to Listed honours with a tenacious success in the Empress Fillies’ Stakes. Arriving on the back of victory in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley, the daughter of Mattmu supplied trainer Tim Easterby and jockey David Allan with a rare winner at the July Course by proving victorious in the £40,000 feature. Always to the fore throughout the six-furlong contest, the 9/1 chance, who had finished second behind subsequent Albany Stakes winner Venetian Sun at Carlisle on her third start, looked likely to have to settle for minor honours after being headed late on. But, after wrestling the lead back from favourite Bella Lyra, the Bearstone Stud Ltd-owner filly was not to be denied a third victory of the campaign when rallying in game fashion close to the line to deny last-time-out Hamilton scorer Midnight Tango by a head.

Terry Holdcroft, owner of Bearstone Stud, said: “She is very tough and keeps trying. She doesn’t know when she has had enough. It was good form really. I couldn’t believe she was on a mark of 84 and the one of Karl’s (Burke) that beat her, and won the Albany (Venetian Sun), they had put that up to 104. "We gave that six pounds and that was only a length and a half in front of us at Carlisle. I wish there was a one hundred thousand pounds handicap next week before they put her up again! We couldn’t believe the price of her. She was 10/1 or 12/1 - I thought she would be 4/1, not that I’m a big betting man, but I was just keeping an eye on it. "She always wanted further than five furlongs. I did just think (when she got headed) that she might be beaten as she would be better with a little bit more cut, but she has run on this good to firm. "We wanted to win a couple of those Great British Bonus (GBB) races as it costs me about twenty-odd thousand pounds a year to put these fillies in training, so I like to try and win one, but we have won two. We had her in yesterday up at Carlisle, but she had a twelve pound penalty and I thought she won’t be able to do that so we'd better come here." As for future targets, an outing in the Group Two SkyBet Lowther Stakes at York in August now looks most likely for Argentine Tango, according to her connections. Holdcroft said: “I think it would be too quick to come back here for the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes. Probably the Lowther is the race for her and all those Yorkshire people, like Tim, love Yorkshire races. I don’t think she will look out of place in it either.”

Abbot another winner for Haggas Former Greene King chairman and chief executive Tim Bridge was able to raise a glass or two after Another Abbot downed his rivals in the Hallgarten Wines Jockey Club Partner Handicap. Stepped up to six furlongs for the first time proved to be to the liking of the gelded son of Harry Angel, who made the most of the weight he received off his rivals to score by a length and a quarter and go one place better than on his two previous starts. Trainer William Haggas, who also saddled last year’s winner Waleefy, said of the 9/1 winner: "He has finished well the last twice he has run over five five furlongs so it (going up to six furlongs) was worth a go. That was great. "He was a bit enthusiastic, and we thought he would need a lead, but he never got any cover, however he still ran well. Hopefully, there will be another race like this in him. He will keep improving physically and he is getting the hang of sprinting mentally.”

And Haggas confirmed that a step up to pattern race company is now on the cards for Merchant following his victory in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. The son of Teofilo will now be aimed at the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on July 31. Haggas said: “I was delighted with Merchant at Royal Ascot and he did it really well. I was very pleased with him. I think he will probably go for the Gordon Stakes now at Goodwood." As for stable star Economics, the Newmarket handler confirmed he would not be appearing in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday week. He added: “Economics will not be running in the Eclipse next weekend.”

Folly steps up with serious effort Beckford’s Folly took a marked step forward to open his account at the second time of asking with a ready success in the Racecourse Syndicates Association Promoting Shared Ownership EBF Confined Novice at Newmarket. After showing plenty of signs of greenness when finishing fourth on his debut at Lingfield 23 days ago, the Charlie Appleby-trained colt built on that experience when clearing away from his rivals late on in the six-furlong contest. Victory appeared to be heading the way of the strong-travelling Rydale Frosty, who breezed past favourite and early leader Romeo Montague under Callum Shepherd just outside the furlong pole. However, he had no answer to the finishing kick of 3/1 chance Beckford's Folly, who once asked for his maximum effort by William Buick swiftly cleared away to score by two and three quarter lengths.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “He was a bit green at Lingfield the first day and we took the hood off him this time and that has definitely helped him. That was a good step forward and Will was happy. We will stay at that trip and we will try to find another little race over six furlongs for him probably. “It is busy enough up here for one on their second start and it is a bit different to a quiet Lingfield evening meeting coming up here. I thought he did it quite nicely. We originally thought he might want to go seven in time, but Will seemed happy enough staying where we are trip-wise."

Miss hits the target for Beckett Miss Cartesian might have her quirks, but she clearly possesses plenty of talent after successfully giving weight away all round her rivals in the Lay & Wheeler Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Although surrendering her unbeaten record on her return to action at Yarmouth, the Ralph Beckett-trained daughter of Kodiac returned to winning ways on her first attempt over seven furlongs with a fine front-running display. Having been at the sharp end from the get-go, the 6/5 favourite was not for passing under Rossa Ryan with the pair crossing the line two and a half lengths clear of runner-up Tardaff.