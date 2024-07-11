Newmarket Thursday review and replays

Straightforward win for Bahrain Trophy favourite

Ancient Wisdom (6/4 favourite) ran out a decisive winner of the Bahrain Trophy, the opening race on day 1 of Newmarket's July Festival.

William Buick was able to dictate on the Godolphin runner who had to battle off the challenge of his three rivals two furlongs out but eventually ran out a ready one and three-quarter length winner of the Group 3 contest.

Royal Supremacy was second, with Portland back in third. Space Legend, stepping up in trip, was the disappointment of the race back in fourth.

The success was a third in the race for winning trainer Charlie Appleby.

Paddy Power cut the winner’s odds for the St Leger at Doncaster to 10-1 from 20-1.