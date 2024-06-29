Newmarket Saturday review: Charlie Appleby completes double

Noble Dynasty headlined a Newmarket double for Charlie Appleby and William Buick as he landed the Plantation Stud Criterion Stakes.

A handicap winner on the Rowley Mile course last month, when beating subsequent Royal Ascot scorer English Oak, Noble Dynasty made a seamless switch back to Group Three company as he proved a shade too good for Nostrum. Dear My Friend and Pogo were both keen to get on with things, but Buick bided his time before giving the signal a furlong from home. Noble Dynasty picked up in style and found plenty for pressure from Nostrum, winning by three-quarters of a length. The 2/1 favourite was a second victorious market leader for the Godolphin team after King Of Conquest (11-8) had obliged in the JCB Fred Archer Stakes. Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “Noble Dynasty has been a consistent horse this year and we are delighted to see him win a Group Three race. He is similar to King Of Conquest in that they are both lead horses at home in the mornings but can do a good job in the afternoons as well. “We will potentially look at the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and he deserves a crack at a race like that. He showed his versatility on the quicker ground today, which has always been a slight concern. William said he let himself down on it, so it opens up a few more options.”

King Of Conquest gets on top