Cesarewitch Buzz horse

Willie Mullins saddled the last three winners of the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap and it looked for much of the closing stages of the two miles two furlong contest that he would make it four.

The Irish handler had sent over six runners but it was Burning Victory who carried the mantle for the County Carlow based trainer, going clear with Buzz (8/1) from some way out.

It appeared as though the five-year-old and William Buick were going to prevail but Buick's jockeys' title rival Oisin Murphy and Buzz proved the stronger, staying on well to win by a length and a half.

The winner was trained by Nicky Henderson, continuing the good run in the race of horses trained by predominantly jumping yards.

Donald McCain was responsible for fourth home Goobinator with Calling The Wind third, eight and a half lengths adrift of the first two, and Elysian Flame fifth.

It was a welcome victory for Murphy, who had been in the headlines for the wrong reasons on Friday after failing a breathalyser test, following a treble on the card for Buick.

"He's a fantastic horse," Murphy told ITV Racing.

"This has been the plan for a long time so they'll (connections) all be buzzing!

"The ground is getting a bit quick for him but it's great to get in the winner's enclosure on the big days."

When asked about the events that led to him being stood down for Friday's racing, Murphy responded: "I'm very sorry.

"I have many faults but I've just got to try and work on it and do better."