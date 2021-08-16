A review of the rest of Saturday's action from Newmarket where Oisin Murphy and Nicky Henderson combined to win the Cesarewitch with Buzz.
Willie Mullins saddled the last three winners of the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap and it looked for much of the closing stages of the two miles two furlong contest that he would make it four.
The Irish handler had sent over six runners but it was Burning Victory who carried the mantle for the County Carlow based trainer, going clear with Buzz (8/1) from some way out.
It appeared as though the five-year-old and William Buick were going to prevail but Buick's jockeys' title rival Oisin Murphy and Buzz proved the stronger, staying on well to win by a length and a half.
The winner was trained by Nicky Henderson, continuing the good run in the race of horses trained by predominantly jumping yards.
Donald McCain was responsible for fourth home Goobinator with Calling The Wind third, eight and a half lengths adrift of the first two, and Elysian Flame fifth.
It was a welcome victory for Murphy, who had been in the headlines for the wrong reasons on Friday after failing a breathalyser test, following a treble on the card for Buick.
"He's a fantastic horse," Murphy told ITV Racing.
"This has been the plan for a long time so they'll (connections) all be buzzing!
"The ground is getting a bit quick for him but it's great to get in the winner's enclosure on the big days."
When asked about the events that led to him being stood down for Friday's racing, Murphy responded: "I'm very sorry.
"I have many faults but I've just got to try and work on it and do better."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Point Lynas will head to the Autumn Horses In Training Sale at Tattersalls later this month on the back of a victory after opening his account at the ninth times of asking with a two-length success in the opening Dubai Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs.
Barry Hills, father of winning trainer Charlie, said of the 9/1 chance: “He has been a bit unlucky not to have won a race. He just went a bit too quick at Chester last time. William (Buick) gave him a good ride today."
Buick went on to complete a notable treble with victories aboard Coroebus in the Emirates Autumn Stakes and Native Trail in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes with both colts to the fore in the ante-post betting for next season's Classics.