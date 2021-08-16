The winning margin was two lengths with Imperial Fighter and Dubai Poet filling the places.

However, he could be called the winner from a long way out in the mile Group Three which has been won by some top-class performers in recent years, including Ghaiyyath who represented the same connections.

Connections felt they hit the front too soon that day and Buick was at pains to ensure the same fate didn't befall him but Coroebus was still in front a furlong and a half from home and didn't really extend his advantage once in the clear.

The Dubawi colt was sent off at 4/5 following a remarkable performance in the Royal Lodge Stakes where he was beaten a neck into second having looked all over the winner.

The layers were impressed with Paddy Power and Coral slashing Coroebus to 5/1 for the 2000 Guineas and trainer Charlie Appleby, who was completing a double on the card, confirmed that the Craven Stakes and then the Newmarket Classic is the intended path for his charge.

Buick said nothing to dampen those dreams when talking to ITV Racing, saying: "Very exciting horse and he proved he can handle Newmarket.

"He's got a lovely bit of scope about him, nice big horse, and a full winter on his back he's going to be even better next year.

"He's a strong traveller. Last time he got nabbed on the line. I thought he was a different kind of horse, he caught me out the last time, and I wasn't going to make that mistake today.

"Very impressive, travels well and he put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

"It was only his second run (in the Royal Lodge).

"I'm sure we got racing too early the last time and because he picks up so quickly in a very short space of time he can really turn it on; horses like that, they can't sustain their run for very long but you can sit on him until the last furlong and a half and he showed that today. He cruised down The Dip and when I pressed the button it was all over."

Appleby said: “Some people questioned running him back so quick after the Royal Lodge, but I didn’t want to run him in potentially deep ground at Doncaster in the Futurity (Vertem Futurity Trophy).

“I wanted to come here on good ground, and we were confident after what we saw last time – when maybe I was to blame, because the way he quickened caught Will by surprise. I told him to get him involved, and he travelled away and quickened immediately.

“He’s a horse who has always been exciting – even in the spring he was doing stuff he shouldn’t have been doing for the size of him. He’s always impressed us at home – I could have run him in May if I’d wanted to.

“We’ll put him away now and look towards the spring – and we’ll probably take in a trial, probably the proven route in the Craven.

“He wouldn’t want much further than a mile. If anything, when he strengthens up he’ll get quicker.”