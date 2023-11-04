Newmarket Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction from connections and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.

Gosdens land Horris Hill with Orne Robert Havlin might have been forced to ditch Plan A early on aboard Orne, however it failed to stop the pair from proving the ones to beat in the re-arranged Betfred Horris Hill Stakes. The John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Acclamation made it two wins from three starts after bouncing back to winning ways in the seven-furlong Group Three which was transferred to the Rowley Mile from the card at Newbury that fell victim to the weather last weekend. After making a winning debut at Kempton Park the Al Shaqab Racing-owned colt appeared to fail to see out the mile on his last start when finishing fourth at the same level in the Emirates Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile behind subsequent Group One winner Ancient Wisdom 21 days ago. Racing front rank among those in the far side group the 10/1 chance held a clear advantage on the run down to the final quarter of a mile as the field began to emerge into one down the centre of the track.

Despite being faced with a host of challengers Orne, who appeared to look like being swallowed up by the chasing pack, continued to find plenty out in front under Havlin, who won the 2015 renewal of the race aboard Crazy Horse. Although drifting left on the final climb to the line it was not enough to prevent Orne from securing victory by a length and a quarter from Witness Stand with Son Of Man a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third. Havlin said: “It wasn’t the plan to make the running. He went last in, but he was first out. Normally he doesn’t do a stroke when he is in front. I went on a fresh bit of ground, and he found a rhythm. Just towards the end he got a little bit lonely and ducked left, but he has done it well in the end. “It wasn’t the plan to go on the far side as I wanted to drop in and get a lead and get there late. When I ended up in front I could see there was fresh ground there so I thought I might as well go there. I could go where I wanted then as I was in front and make a different plan.” Looking to next year Havlin feels that Orne could be better suited to dropping back further in trip. Havlin added: “He didn’t stay the mile in the Autumn Stakes. He travelled good and he handled the ground, but he just didn’t stay. He could get quicker this horse over the winter. It is nice to get another Group winner on the board before the end of the season as I was running out of time.” Turner one way from 1,000 winner mark Hayley Turner moved on to career winner 999 after working her magic aboard Lunar Eclipse, who put her rivals in the shade in the second division of the Betfred TV British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Having reportedly only bloomed at home in the last month according to her trainer David Simcock-the daughter of Night Of Thunder defied her inexperience to make a successful start to life on the racetrack in the seven furlong affair. Joining matters at the head of affairs deep inside the final furlong the 13/2 chance was well on top at the line after only needing to be kept up to her work by Turner in the closing strides before defeating Ghaihaban by three quarters of a length.

Simcock said: “She is a big scopey filly. She hadn’t shown a great deal until about a month ago. She is tall, long and lean, but she can gallop. She handled the conditions very well and some didn’t, but she did. “She would have never galloped on anything like that. She was well on top at the line which I like and I would hope that is testament to her ability as she is raw. We were expecting a nice run, but a lot of it was down to what handled conditions best. I’m very pleased. “She would have started over a mile if there was a mile fillies race, but I wanted to get her on turf and this was the only fillies maiden left as I had no intentions of running her on the all-weather.”

Hayley Turner is all smiles on Lunar Eclipse

Dynasty win proves pleasant surprise Danny Tudhope received the sort of pleasant surprise every jockey loves to unearth after Love Dynasty revelled in the testing conditions to land the opening division of the seven-furlong event. Twenty-four hours after stablemate The Reverend made his first start over course and distance a triumphant one the William Haggas-trained daughter of Dubawi did likewise when picking up smartly inside the final furlong to inflict a two and a half-length defeat on 15/8 favourite Dubai Melody. Tudhope said: “Fair play to her as it is horrible out there. There is a strong head wind, and it was lashing down with rain in her face. It was testing ground and she travelled super. “I was confident she would pick up and find what she did going to the line, but she did surprise me how well she was going. “It probably takes a good horse to do what she has done today. I don’t know what she has beat or how good she is, but she has done it well. She will get a mile no problem.”

Loughnane registers personal best Ultra consistent mare Momaer helped trainer Mark Loughnane set a new personal best domestic tally of winners in a calendar year following a tenacious success in the Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap. Having spent most of 2023 watching his son Billy Loughnane, who was recently crowned champion apprentice jockey, take the headlines the Worcestershire based handler enjoyed a moment centre stage himself thanks to the daughter of Belardo, who provided him with winner number 42 of the year. With two wins already next to her name this year the 9/1 chance held off the late challenge laid down by Ramiro when prevailing by a neck under Josephine Gordon to give Loughnane his landmark success.

Loughnane said: “She ran well at Windsor last time out on soft ground and she seems to love the ground like this. That is my forty second winner of the year which is a best domestic total for our team in a year so it is happy days all round. “Josie knew what she was doing so I just left it to her. The mare had her ground and she just kept filling her up. When they went past the two pole I was quite happy with how she was going. “This mare has held her form well all year and it is great to get a winner for Derek (Lovatt) who has been a big supporter of mine.” Rowley Mile first for Garritty Coming into the meeting Billy Garritty featured on a list of riders yet to taste glory on the Rowley Mile, however that all changed following the runaway success secured by Bust A Move in the Betfred “Hot Shots” Nursery Handicap. After finishing third on his most recent start at York the Michael and David Easterby-trained Ribchester gelding left his rivals toiling on his first start over nine furlongs when powering clear to score by seven and a half lengths. Garritty said of the 4/1 winner: “It is grand to ride a winner here as it is a good track. It is riding very soft today and that has probably suited my lad as he is by Ribchester and is out of a dam that was placed in soft ground in France so I was always confident he would handle the ground. “The trip was a bit of a worry as he can be a little bit keen in his races, but there he was very settled after half a furlong and he just worked into it. He has picked up well and done it well.”