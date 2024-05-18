Newmarket Saturday: Graham Clark with his key thoughts

Godolphin Royal Ascot two-year-olds, one for the Wokingham, plenty of interesting notes from our man at Newmarket on Saturday.

Breeze shines - but watch out for Honour Royal Ascot might have proved a meeting to forget for trainer Charlie Appleby last season after firing a blank at the early summer highlight on the Flat racing calendar but it could be a completely different story for Godolphin’s man main this year. With the likes of 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Devoted Queen, winner of the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes at York on Friday, spearheading his three-year-old team for the meeting this year Appleby could also have a say a juvenile contest or two. In recent seasons it has been a case of less rather than more when it comes to Appleby saddling two year old runners with genuine chances at the Royal meeting, but in Mountain Breeze he appears to have an exciting prospect for the Group Three Albany Stakes.

Making a striking debut over five furlongs at the track 13 days ago the daughter of Lope De Vega, who is a half sister to Appleby’s now retired multiple Group One winner Pinatubo, took a step up to six furlongs in her stride set up a trip to the Berkshire track. Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “The way she ran the last day she was entitled to do that again. I think six furlongs is probably her trip and all being well Ascot will be the plan. We never really have five furlong horses and Charlie felt that six furlongs would be her trip. “It was straightforward and she has done it nicely. She has had another experience of the track and, as we all know, Newmarket is not the most straightforward so they learn plenty on the job. “Ascot will be a different experience, but she is a pretty professional filly, a bit like her half brother was. She has had two trips to the races and Ascot should suit her. “I think it is just the way it has worked out that we have purchased a few, and bred a few, more speedier ones. She has got two runs now and we can have a bit of confidence going there.” And for those wanting another two year old to follow from the all-conquering Appleby team Merriam nominated recent Lingfield scorer Symbol Of Honour as a horse to make note of. He said: “Symbol Of Honour won nicely the other day and he is a horse to keep an eye on. He was a horse we fancied at the Guineas meeting, but he blew out. He was very raw and didn’t handle the track, but he ran much better at Lingfield.” Great win for Newland team Dr Richard Newland is more used to seeing his name associated with three mile handicap chasers running around Worcester not winners on the Rowley Mile. However, the Grand National winning handler, together with joint trainer Jamie Insole, will be a more frequent visitor to Flat racing tracks across Britain in 2024 with a team which includes 33 two year olds. On this occasion it was bargain buy Great Blasket who took centre stage after registering his fourth success since joining the pair with victory in the Jenningsbet Britain’s Leading Independent Bookmakers Handicap.

Insole said: “Great Blasket has been an amazing horse that we picked up for 19,000 guineas as he has done nothing but progress for us. When he won at Yarmouth he made up nearly 15 lengths when coming from last to first and after that we wanted to look for a nice handicap where they would go quick. “I told Hollie (Doyle) to get there in the last 100 yards and she timed it to perfection. He is such a star with everyone at home.” And while pleased to see Great Blasket thrive on the track it is the untapped potential of their two year old team that has Insole most excited, of which he nominated two names to note. He added: “We’ve got a lovely filly called Veraison. She is a big filly by Sottsass out of an American Grade Two winner that is owned by Chris Steadman. She looks very scopey and very smart. We will probably start her off over seven furlongs. She looks very smart. “We also have a colt called Houndsworth who is by Kameko that is owned by David Redvers and George Gill of Opulence Thoroughbreds. “He has got plenty of scope and he will be a mile plus horse next year, but we will start him over seven furlongs next month.” Logical to think Gosden winner will improve So Logical has a way to go before contesting stakes class races, however jockey Hollie Doyle believes the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old could be the type to nick a bit of black type following her victory in the Jenningsbet Handicap. Doyle said: “She is clearly progressive and she won nicely in decisive fashion at Newcastle having bumped into one or two on her previous runs, but the penny is dropping now. It was good to get a win on the turf with her. She is very comfortable over seven furlongs, but she might find a bit of improvement over the mile at some stage. “It is early days, but she is likeable and straightforward. If she continues to progress I think she could get some black type.” One horse Doyle is confident more big days still remain to be had with is stablemate of So Logical, and multiple Group One winner, Nashwa, who was last sighted finishing ninth in the Dubai Turf at Meydan. She added: “She has had quite a bit of time off and I’ve not had the call up to get back on board yet.

She missed the Lockinge today and she has just needed a bit more time since Dubai as she had a really hard race and it took a bit out of her. “I’m not sure what her next target will be but you would like to think there is still another big day in her. She has got more than enough ability to still compete at the top level.”