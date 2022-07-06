Panama hats, Pimms in icy jugs, paddock judges scratching their chins near the pre-parade ring and punters scratching other bits if the notorious HQ thunderbugs strike. Newmarket’s Moet & Chandon July Festival is here and this week’s File uses a Top Five theme to celebrate the three-day meeting that marks the halfway mark of the 2022 Flat season.
The market suggests this year’s Darley July Cup could be heading Down Under but it’s worth citing a small but notable sample that tells another tale.
The Freedman colt was the subject of sustained support for the Platinum Jubilee and ran a belter, charging home under Jamie Spencer to finish just behind Naval Crown and Creative Force and giving the impression he would have won with a little further to travel.
But the latest Aussie cab off the Ascot rank isn’t for me. It’s not the memory of previous Aussie failures that grates but more the way Artorius runs his races.
Artorius is 0-9 since his Blue Diamond win at two, largely because he struggles for early pace whether he tries six, seven or a mile. The rolling terrain of the July Course represents a much sharper test than Ascot and holdup horses who get out of rhythm early tend to be in for a tough shift trying to thread their way through from the rear.
French star Marchand d’Or certainly wasn’t hindered by being dropped out in the July Cup but his swoop from the rear under Davy Bonilla came all the way back in 2008.
The list of strongly-fancied holdup horses who have been unable to repeat the feat since is lengthy – think Paco Boy, Scenic Blast, She Shea, Caravaggio and Dream of Dreams – and Creative Force followed suit last year when getting going too late for fifth behind Starman.
The hardy Godolphin gelding is back for another crack this year, while the three-year-old challenge is headed by Commonwealth Cup principals Perfect Power and Flaming Rib, but NAVAL CROWN looks the bet for this year’s July Cup.
Most of us were guilty of ignoring Charlie Appleby’s colt ahead of the Platinum Jubilee and Sportinglife’s Ben Linfoot has continued the disrespect by awarding the son of Dubawi a measly two stars in his July Cup rundown.
However, Naval Crown beat a high-class field fairly and squarely under James Doyle at Ascot, travelling strongly on the stand side and digging deep to beat G1 winners Creative Force and Artorius by a neck and half a length with fellow G1 scorer Campanelle back in fourth.
The Platinum Jubilee was run in a faster time than the Commonwealth Cup – producing a high-class speedfigure - and Naval Crown’s ability to secure good track position then dig in looks ideal for the July Course. With hindsight, he was way better than a 33/1 chance at Ascot. And, with foresight, the 6/1 on offer for Saturday’s big race underestimates him, too.
There’s something irredeemably sad about a famous couple splitting up in old age.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are back on the market as they head to the divorce courts aged 91 and 66, but what are we to make of the fact that another famous old couple are making up after one of the more dramatic public spats in recent racing history?
John Gosden initiated proceedings with his carefully crafted ‘sabbatical’ statement less than two weeks ago and ended the short-lived separation yesterday when announcing that Frankie Dettori was back in the fold to ride Inspiral in the Falmouth and Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks.
It’s John’s right to insist this was a necessary kick up the arse designed to get his mercurial rider back on point; it’s Frankie’s right to continue saying little outside of a brief RTV piece last week; and it’s our right to speculate on a few less-publicised factors that might have helped make this one of the shortest celebrity breakups on record.
The TIF: Also known as the Thady Intervention Factor. Perhaps the lad who will inherit the shop in due course was right behind his old man in benching Dettori. Or maybe the real Slim Thady played diplomat to help heal the rift. Young Thaddeus isn’t saying much. But I wouldn’t take a short price about option B.
The RFF: Aka the Reverse Ferret Factor. John’s ability to seduce the media with the honeyed word is unmatched but some of it just doesn’t stand up. Take the “I’m pleased Frankie has just got on with it and is getting rides everywhere” line. The bloke has had one solitary ride in Britain and two in Germany since Royal Ascot, for goodness sake.
The OOF (pt one): Aka the Owners Opining Factor. I often wonder if Sheikh Mo leaned on Jim Bolger to run New Approach in the Derby but major owners often have strong views. It’s hard to think Cheveley Park (and Juddmonte) were content to lose Frankie with no top-class sub lined up. Still, it worked out well for Jolly Jim in 2008. And it might work out nicely for Big John if Inspiral and Emily do the business.
The OOF (pt two): Aka the Other Offers Factor. Doors tend to open when superstars are free to roam and it’s clear from his RTV chat that Frankie is already eyeing an international tour before he retires. Only he knows whether there were offers from America as a bridge to the farewell tour but cutting the sabbatical short was a canny move from Gosden – just in case.
The WTF: Last but by no means least, the Weekend Traffic Factor. Did you not see how the Eclipse and Lancashire Oaks panned out? Gosden missed out on one big one at Sandown and might have seen another slip by at Haydock but for Free Wind’s agility. It might take a while to hear Frankie’s full version of Frexit and how his Italian pride was wounded. But world-class riders who make a difference on big days are few and far between. Over to you, Inspiral, Emily and, who knows, maybe even Stradivarius?
Getting the trip thoroughly is essential to make the most of a week at Newmarket, especially if you follow a day at the races with a night at the July Sales. You pay your money and take your chance but here’s a famous five who show that the bargains – and a few budding legends – are there to be snagged by those with a keen eye.
‘Time will never mend, the careless riding, of our jock friends.’
The late George Michael almost summed up the thoughts of many a racing fan a long while ago and the temperature in the BHA kitchen is increasing.
True, the beleaguered beaks have dampened one fire by rescinding Rab Havlin’s controversial Lancashire Oaks ban. A more pro-active regulator would have garnered more support by putting a name and quote to the decision but maybe pressure of work was a factor. After all, Paul Hanagan’s wayward charge to Norfolk Stakes victory is the subject of an appeal on Thursday and Super Soumy will be challenging the 12-day ban he received in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse soon after.
SSR’s Kevin Blake has led media pressure on rough riding and he’s dead right to point out that we are sleepwalking into a situation where star horses and riders will have to go down before meaningful change is even considered.
This clearly isn’t a topic to make light of but a Twitter request for memorable incidents of interference down the years produced a huge response so it’s time to mine those vaults for an infamous top five examples of big-race bargy.
