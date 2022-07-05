Havlin had stated his intention to appeal the ban, but before it even got that far the BHA reviewed the incident.

It had involved Havlin going up the inside of Jim Crowley on Eshaada around two furlongs from home but while there looked to be sufficient room at one stage, the door was quickly closed.

The on-course stewards said Havlin had “persisted and committed for his run into an insufficient gap which was only briefly viable between the running rail and Eshaada”, which caused “considerable interference” to the third and unplaced Kawida and “resulted in Free Wind turning Eshaada’s hind quarters, which in turn caused both fillies to become severely unbalanced”.

However, a BHA statement released on Tuesday said: “The British Horseracing Authority has today confirmed that the five-day suspension incurred by Robert Havlin following Saturday’s bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock has been rescinded.

“Following a comprehensive review of the incident, it was determined that Mr Havlin did have a sufficient gap and had established his horse in that gap prior to the incident, and therefore did not commit a riding offence. No further charges will be made against any other rider arising from this incident.”

Havlin Happy

Havlin was pleased with the decision: “I’m very pleased we didn’t have to go through the appeals process, it would have been a waste of everybody’s time really, so I’m very happy with the outcome and we just move forward now.

“Luckily there is not a scratch on the filly (Free Wind) and she seems none the worse for it, so we move on.”