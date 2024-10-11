Newmarket Friday review and free video replays

Coto De Caza earns her corn

Coto De Caza (13/2) consigned a disappointing run at Ayr to the history books with a display of speed in the Group Three Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

Being drawn on the outside in Scotland did her no favours but Harry Davies got a nice tow into this five furlong contest despite being only one of three runners to race on the stands' side. Coto De Caza pulled right away from those two rivals but hard up against the rail on the other side of the track was Grand Marques and there appeared to be little between the pair.

As the camera angle changed on the approach to the line, it was clear that Coto De Caza had her nose in the front and the winning margin was confirmed as three quarters of a length. Kullazain was almost four lengths away in third.

The winner is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford and the former said: "She's really highly strung and she's difficult, she's not easy and we saw that at Goodwood; she's obviously quite lightly raced for that reason. She wants under-training but then she has a tendency to over-race if she's too fresh so getting the balance right has been difficult but she's got a lot of talent and she was the best filly in the race today.

"We'll see how she winters before making any plans for next year, how she develops physically and, more importantly, how she develops mentally. I don't think we'll be under any pressure to have her ready for any specific race; I think she'll have to open like a flower in the spring to enable us to move forward with her so absolutely no targets.

"She's got a lot of toe, she's quick, she likes to race and I'd be a bit nervy about stepping her up in distance."