Newmarket Friday review and free video replays

A review of the undercard from Newmarket on Friday where Godolphin got Future Champions' Weekend off to a perfect start.
Coto De Caza (13/2) consigned a disappointing run at Ayr to the history books with a display of speed in the Group Three Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.
Being drawn on the outside in Scotland did her no favours but Harry Davies got a nice tow into this five furlong contest despite being only one of three runners to race on the stands' side. Coto De Caza pulled right away from those two rivals but hard up against the rail on the other side of the track was Grand Marques and there appeared to be little between the pair.
As the camera angle changed on the approach to the line, it was clear that Coto De Caza had her nose in the front and the winning margin was confirmed as three quarters of a length. Kullazain was almost four lengths away in third.
The winner is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford and the former said: "She's really highly strung and she's difficult, she's not easy and we saw that at Goodwood; she's obviously quite lightly raced for that reason. She wants under-training but then she has a tendency to over-race if she's too fresh so getting the balance right has been difficult but she's got a lot of talent and she was the best filly in the race today.
"We'll see how she winters before making any plans for next year, how she develops physically and, more importantly, how she develops mentally. I don't think we'll be under any pressure to have her ready for any specific race; I think she'll have to open like a flower in the spring to enable us to move forward with her so absolutely no targets.
"She's got a lot of toe, she's quick, she likes to race and I'd be a bit nervy about stepping her up in distance."
Verse Of Love (2/1 favourite) made an impressive start to her career when pulling clear of the field to win the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies' Stakes.
Settled just behind the front rank by William Buick, the Siyouni filly sauntered past stablemate Wild Angel to take up the running and ran on strongly to score by five lengths with her ears pricked.
Wild Angel held on for second by three parts of a length from Luna Girl, another who was prominent throughout.
Charlie Appleby, who was winning the race for the fifth time in eight years, said: "We came here with a bit of confidence behind her.
"Her homework has been good, she's a nice scopey filly and has had all the time that's been needed. We've been lucky that we've been busy enough that she's been in third lot there just doing what she needed to do, the last three or four weeks there she's just kept dropping down a lot and she's made her way into first lot and been coming along with some of the fillies which we hope are nice.
"We could have a filly with a future hopefully. William said when he got off 'he couldn't have asked for anything more there, she's had a lovely experience and put her away for the winter and look at a (Guineas) trial in the spring.
"It was handy that they were drawn as close as they were because sometimes when you're on the wing with a draw like that you can be stuck out there but the other filly led a nice, sensible gallop and maintained it herself to finish second. She got a good tow into the race and we saw her class when she hit the rising ground."
Verse Of Love was introduced into the 1000 Guineas betting at 16/1 by Paddy Power.
