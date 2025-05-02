Newmarket Friday Live Blog: Includes paddock updates

Follow the Newmarket Guineas Festival live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.
Please refresh for updates - all times BST
13.10 Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes
Parade ring updates:
Verdict: Zhgarta best and has come froward from last run. Pearla best of the debutants.
Zhivah: Still more growing room and development to come. Late to the paddock but taking everything in her stride.
Zgharta: Thought she'd come on a touch when second at the Craven Meeting and she has muscled up, particularly over quarters. Relaxed attitude. A positive.
Pearla: A lovely stamo of a filly, tall and athletic. No fitness concerns but she's a bit green, having a good look at everything. Will learn plenty.
Zaltana: Compact filly, presents more like a sprinting type with plenty of power. Touch warm, but no concerns.
Silent Love: Good size, wears the red hood and has two handlers but quiet.
Understudy: Small filly but looks bigger. Covers the ground in the walk. Having a good look at everything, touch green.
