Get the latest from the track
Get the latest from the track

Newmarket Friday Live Blog: Includes paddock updates

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri May 02, 2025 · 3 min ago

Follow the Newmarket Guineas Festival live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

Please refresh for updates - all times BST

13.10 Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Parade ring updates:

Verdict: Zhgarta best and has come froward from last run. Pearla best of the debutants.

Zhivah: Still more growing room and development to come. Late to the paddock but taking everything in her stride.

Zgharta: Thought she'd come on a touch when second at the Craven Meeting and she has muscled up, particularly over quarters. Relaxed attitude. A positive.

Pearla: A lovely stamo of a filly, tall and athletic. No fitness concerns but she's a bit green, having a good look at everything. Will learn plenty.

Zaltana: Compact filly, presents more like a sprinting type with plenty of power. Touch warm, but no concerns.

Silent Love: Good size, wears the red hood and has two handlers but quiet.

Understudy: Small filly but looks bigger. Covers the ground in the walk. Having a good look at everything, touch green.

