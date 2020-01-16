Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Thursday January 16

Racing
Check out the latest tips preview
Check out the latest tips preview
Ashley Iveson · Tipster
Last Updated
19:02 · January 16, 2020 · 3 min read

Canford Bay is Ashley Iveson's best bet at Newcastle this evening and he has a tip for every race.

Nap: Canford Bay (5.30 Newcastle)

2
6
Canford Bayh28
69-7OR: 79CD
9/2
T: A BrittainJ: Cam Hardie
Last RunWatch last race

Next Best: Monya (6.00 Newcastle)

6
2
Monya33
49-0OR: -BF
4/7
T: C HillsJ: P Mulrennan
Last RunWatch last race

Canford Bay can get back on the winning trail in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

The Anthony Brittain-trained six-year-old has six career victories on his CV - the first of those coming over this course and distance in the autumn of 2017.

He struck gold three times between April and June of last year - and while he has not managed to win in his last 10 starts, he has run some creditable races in defeat, most recently placing fourth at Wolverhampton.

The handicapper has dropped him a pound since that effort, which means he is now back on his last winning mark of 79.

This five-furlong contest looks a fine opportunity for him to get his head in front once again.

Monya is expected to recoup the losses of her debut defeat by claiming top honours in the Betway Novice Stakes.

The well-bred daughter of Dark Angel was a 425,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, but did not see a racecourse until last month as a three-year-old.

She was a hot favourite to make a successful start at Wolverhampton in mid-December - but a slow start put her on the back foot from the get-go, and she could never really get into a challenging position.

However, she was beaten only three-quarters of a length into third place in the end - and with that experience under her belt, it will be disappointing if she is unable to get off the mark in the north-east.

De Bruyne Horse does not possess the ability of his footballer namesake, but is nevertheless of interest in the Betway Casino Handicap.

The five-year-old earned a three-figure rating after winning a Listed event as a juvenile in 2017, but has largely flattered to deceive since during spells with Richard Hannon, Brendan Powell and Bernard Llewellyn.

He debuts for a fourth trainer in David Griffiths, who is capable of turning horses around - and first time out after a break might be the time to catch him off his lowly rating of just 59.

Willie Mullins sends his first ever runner to Market Rasen for the Alan Swinbank Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - and the hint should be taken.

Panic Attack is an unraced four-year-old, so the fact Ireland's perennial champion trainer has decided to let her make her racecourse introduction at Listed level suggests she has shown plenty of ability on the gallops at Closutton.

Mullins would not be sending her across the Irish Sea if he did not think she was capable of collecting - and any market support could prove ominous for her rivals.

Night Of Sin crashed out on his seasonal bow, but he can make amends in the featured Cobnobs Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

A three-times winner last term, he was still going well when coming down at Leicester last month.

Sporting Life tips

NEWCASTLE: 3.55 Native Fighter, 4.30 Amood, 5.00 Ballyare, 5.30 CANFORD BAY (NAP), 6.00 Monya, 6.30 De Bruyne Horse, 7.00 Tabaahy.

Related horse racing links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips