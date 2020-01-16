Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Thursday January 16

Next Best: Monya (6.00 Newcastle)

Canford Bay can get back on the winning trail in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.

The Anthony Brittain-trained six-year-old has six career victories on his CV - the first of those coming over this course and distance in the autumn of 2017.

He struck gold three times between April and June of last year - and while he has not managed to win in his last 10 starts, he has run some creditable races in defeat, most recently placing fourth at Wolverhampton.

The handicapper has dropped him a pound since that effort, which means he is now back on his last winning mark of 79.

This five-furlong contest looks a fine opportunity for him to get his head in front once again.

Monya is expected to recoup the losses of her debut defeat by claiming top honours in the Betway Novice Stakes.

The well-bred daughter of Dark Angel was a 425,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, but did not see a racecourse until last month as a three-year-old.

She was a hot favourite to make a successful start at Wolverhampton in mid-December - but a slow start put her on the back foot from the get-go, and she could never really get into a challenging position.

However, she was beaten only three-quarters of a length into third place in the end - and with that experience under her belt, it will be disappointing if she is unable to get off the mark in the north-east.