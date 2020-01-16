Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Thursday January 16

Canford Bay is Ashley Iveson's best bet at Newcastle this evening and he has a tip for every race.
Nap: Canford Bay (5.30 Newcastle)
Next Best: Monya (6.00 Newcastle)
Canford Bay can get back on the winning trail in the Betway Handicap at Newcastle.
The Anthony Brittain-trained six-year-old has six career victories on his CV - the first of those coming over this course and distance in the autumn of 2017.
He struck gold three times between April and June of last year - and while he has not managed to win in his last 10 starts, he has run some creditable races in defeat, most recently placing fourth at Wolverhampton.
The handicapper has dropped him a pound since that effort, which means he is now back on his last winning mark of 79.
This five-furlong contest looks a fine opportunity for him to get his head in front once again.
Monya is expected to recoup the losses of her debut defeat by claiming top honours in the Betway Novice Stakes.
The well-bred daughter of Dark Angel was a 425,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, but did not see a racecourse until last month as a three-year-old.
She was a hot favourite to make a successful start at Wolverhampton in mid-December - but a slow start put her on the back foot from the get-go, and she could never really get into a challenging position.
However, she was beaten only three-quarters of a length into third place in the end - and with that experience under her belt, it will be disappointing if she is unable to get off the mark in the north-east.
De Bruyne Horse does not possess the ability of his footballer namesake, but is nevertheless of interest in the Betway Casino Handicap.
The five-year-old earned a three-figure rating after winning a Listed event as a juvenile in 2017, but has largely flattered to deceive since during spells with Richard Hannon, Brendan Powell and Bernard Llewellyn.
He debuts for a fourth trainer in David Griffiths, who is capable of turning horses around - and first time out after a break might be the time to catch him off his lowly rating of just 59.
Willie Mullins sends his first ever runner to Market Rasen for the Alan Swinbank Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - and the hint should be taken.
Panic Attack is an unraced four-year-old, so the fact Ireland's perennial champion trainer has decided to let her make her racecourse introduction at Listed level suggests she has shown plenty of ability on the gallops at Closutton.
Mullins would not be sending her across the Irish Sea if he did not think she was capable of collecting - and any market support could prove ominous for her rivals.
Night Of Sin crashed out on his seasonal bow, but he can make amends in the featured Cobnobs Handicap Chase at Ludlow.
A three-times winner last term, he was still going well when coming down at Leicester last month.
Sporting Life tips
NEWCASTLE: 3.55 Native Fighter, 4.30 Amood, 5.00 Ballyare, 5.30 CANFORD BAY (NAP), 6.00 Monya, 6.30 De Bruyne Horse, 7.00 Tabaahy.