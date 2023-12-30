Newbury Saturday review & replays

A review of the pick of the action from Newbury on Saturday as Jeriko Du Reponet maintained his unbeaten record.
James Bowen and Nicky Henderson doubled up for the day at Newbury as the well-regarded Jeriko Du Reponet maintained his position as Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite with a smooth success in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling 'Introductory' Hurdle.
There was a pause after the tapes went up at the start as none of the jockeys seemed all that keen to take up front-running duties and in the end it was Gary Moore's newcomer Officer Of State who took the five-runner field along.
Jeriko Du Reponet jumped well and cruised into contention and while Paradias made a bright-looking move from the back approaching the last flight, his run petered out on the soft ground as the winner went through a couple of gears to win by a comfortable length and three-quarters from the running-on Secret Squirrel (5/1).
The sponsors left Jeriko Du Reponet unchanged as their 6/1 market leader for the Cheltenham Festival opener - the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Nicky Henderson and James Bowen got Challow Novices' Hurdle day off to a fine start as Spring Note made all the running to win the opening Play Coral 'Racing Super Series' For Free Mares' Handicap Hurdle.
Bowen, who stood in for the injured Nico de Boinville on Saturday, sent his mount to the front from the outset and guided the 11/4 favourite to a 16-length victory over Amelia's Dance (9/1), with a further three lengths back to Walk Of No Shame in third at 11/1.
