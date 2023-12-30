Newbury Saturday review & replays

Jeriko remains unbeaten

James Bowen and Nicky Henderson doubled up for the day at Newbury as the well-regarded Jeriko Du Reponet maintained his position as Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite with a smooth success in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling 'Introductory' Hurdle.

There was a pause after the tapes went up at the start as none of the jockeys seemed all that keen to take up front-running duties and in the end it was Gary Moore's newcomer Officer Of State who took the five-runner field along.

Jeriko Du Reponet jumped well and cruised into contention and while Paradias made a bright-looking move from the back approaching the last flight, his run petered out on the soft ground as the winner went through a couple of gears to win by a comfortable length and three-quarters from the running-on Secret Squirrel (5/1).

The sponsors left Jeriko Du Reponet unchanged as their 6/1 market leader for the Cheltenham Festival opener - the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.