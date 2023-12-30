Challow Novices' Hurdle report, reaction & free video replay: Captain Teague wins for Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls claimed a sixth career success in the Grade 1 Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Having been successful in the Newbury feature with the likes of Denman in the past, the Ditcheat trainer had also won the past three renewals courtesy of Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen, and Captain Teague added his name to the illustrious honours list under Harry Cobden after a slow-motion finish. Cobden sat quietly on the well-backed 2/1 favourite before producing him coming to the second-last. He took it up from long-time leader and eventual runner-up Lookaway before getting lonely on the run-in and being driven out to score by a length and a half. Neill King's Lookaway performed admirably in defeat back up in trip, while The Jukebox Man ran a big race in third for trainer Ben Pauling, defying odds of 20/1 in the process. The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Johnnywho was another plugging on in the closing stages and he was fourth in a bunched finish for the minors. The disappointment of the race was easy-to-back 9/4 second-favourite Willmount for Nicky Henderson and James Bowen, who had enjoyed a double together earlier on the card thanks to Jeriko Du Reponet and Spring Note. Betfair reacted by cutting the winner to 14/1 from 33/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle while Sky Bet go 16/1 from 25 about Johnnywho for the Albert Bartlett over three miles.

“He travelled well and jumped brilliantly today and he’s learning all the time,” Nicholls told ITV Racing. “He just idled in front and I said to Harry if you are going well stride on a bit and try and put the race to bed, but he wishes he had hung on a little longer because he just doesn’t do anything in front. “He’s basically just learning all the time and he’s a lovely horse and I’m thrilled. “He will keep on improving and he’s a laid-back horse. We’ve done a lot of work on his jumping and he jumped better today – he didn’t jump that great at Cheltenham. It just comes too easy for him and he’s almost too laid-back. There he’s travelled well, hit the front and thinks he has done enough. “The best you will see of him is when he jumps a fence next season and he will ultimately get three miles one day, he’s a proper horse.” On future plans, Nicholls answered: “I will discuss it with Johnny (De La Hay, owner) and I do think soft ground is very important to him. “If you are talking about Cheltenham and things like that and it was goodish ground you would want to be going three miles (in the Albert Bartlett) and you wouldn’t be afraid of going three miles. If it was testing ground, this sort of trip is ideal, but soft ground is important. “If you go where Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen are, then he is in that sort of mix and they all ended up being decent chasers and that is where he will be one day.”