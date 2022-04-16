Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Classic trials at Newbury.

1.50 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes Alan King is among the trainers who are hopeful the dry spring will not be to the detriment of the horses who line up in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes, which kicks off a fascinating eight-race card at Newbury on Saturday. Registered as the John Porter Stakes, the mile-and-a-half contest has attracted a field of seven and all bar two are making their seasonal debuts. Raymond Tusk returns to the scene of his decent runner-up effort to I Am Maximus in a competitive maiden hurdle in December – one of three unsuccessful tilts in that sphere – on the back of a four-length conditions race win at Doncaster last month. The Barbury Castle handler insists the recent outing on the Flat will have done him good. “He didn’t quite take to hurdling this year, although he ran OK,” said King of the seven-year-old, who will again be partnered by Martin Harley. “He looked back to his old self a bit at Doncaster the other day. He seems to be in good form since. I hope it doesn’t dry up too much for him – good, good to soft would be ideal. It looked the obvious place to go after Doncaster. I think that may have done his confidence a bit of good.”

Red Verdon has also had an outing already this term. The nine-year-old drops back in trip having been beaten a neck on his reappearance over an extended two miles at Wolverhampton last week. Ryan Moore, who won the Listed Esher Stakes aboard the gelded son of Lemon Drop Kid last July, renews the partnership. Trainer Ed Dunlop said: “He came out of his race well, when arguably unlucky the other day with his first run back. Of course it is competitive, but the horse is in good form and we are very pleased with him. He is a lovely soul and would hope he would run well.” William Haggas, who won this race in 2012 with Harris Tweed and again last year with Al Aasy, is represented by Ilaraab, who has to concede 3lb to his six rivals on his first run since landing the St Simon Stakes over course and distance last October. Max Vega, who was a length behind that day off level weights, reopposes in the Group Three contest. His trainer, Ralph Beckett, who took this race eight years ago with Cubanita, fears that watering to maintain the ground – officially described as good, good to soft in places – might not be enough. “He would prefer a good drop more rain, but he is not going to get that,” said Beckett. “I’m not sure we can turn around the form with Ilaraab even with a 3lb pull on this ground, but it is a good starting point and he is very well.”

The Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained Thunderous, who has not been seen since finishing fourth in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and has been subsequently gelded, and Queen’s Vase third Stowell, trained by John and Thady Gosden, also make their seasonal debuts. Invite, the only filly in the race, completes the field. Last seen chasing home Eshaada when fifth in the Group One British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, trainer Andrew Balding feels she will be better with cut underfoot. He said: “I’ve been very pleased with her over the winter. She is not the most exuberant work-horse but I’m happy with her fitness levels. Obviously, her best form is with genuine give in the ground and while they are saying it is still on the slower side of good, it obviously could be a little bit quicker come raceday. This looks a nice starting point for her and we are just looking to build for the rest of the season. She will really come into her own when we get genuine slower ground.” 2.25 Dubai Duty Free Stakes Roger and Harry Charlton’s Jumbly begins her campaign at Newbury on Saturday as she takes on the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes. The filly was a three-time winner last term, taking a maiden and a novice before lining up for the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket and coming home fourth behind Hello You, Cachet and Oscula. Following that performance she was entered in the Listed Radley Stakes and was a highly convincing four-and-three-quarter-length winner over the same course and distance as this weekend’s assignment. “Jumbly is in great form and we were delighted with her last year,” said Harry Charlton. “She didn’t handle the dip at Newmarket in the Rockfel and just got a little bit behind the hardier runners like Hello You and Cachet and didn’t quite catch them up. We then went back to Newbury and it was heavy and we didn’t think she would want soft, but she showed she has an incredible mind and a great attitude and she really knuckled down and won well. We’re excited to get back on a sounder surface and it will guide us to what trip and what level we’re running at for the rest of the year.”

He added: “She’ll stay a mile and Thistle Bird, her dam, was best over 10 furlongs, but started at a mile. So it’s not proper stamina, but it’s enough to say she’ll stay a mile and after that we’ll see. She’s a really lovely mover, so I wouldn’t say ground will be important.” Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Heat Of The Moment will be tested at Group level for the first time having only been seen once on track so far. The filly was an impressive winner on her sole start, taking a Yarmouth novice by two and a half lengths for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing in October. That performance was on good to soft ground, however, and Chapple Hyam is hoping there will be enough cut for the daughter of Bobby’s Kitten. “I want her to turn up but I want some give in the ground,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to run her on good to firm, so we’ll see what happens weather-wise. ’m more hopeful than confident, because this is just her second start, but I’m very much looking forward to her this season and seeing how she gets on. “She’s very much a quiet achiever, she does everything nicely. You never know she’s in the gallop and then all of a sudden she pops her head in front – she’s one of those that when she gets on the racecourse, you’ll see a good display.”

Also in action is Richard Fahey’s Barbanera, a bay daughter of Showcasing who ran three times last term and capped her season with third place in the Listed Bosra Sham Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs at Newmarket. “Barbanera will need to really step up on what she has done, but she has come to hand and we are really pleased with her,” the trainer said. “She ran well at Newmarket in October and got a bit of black type, so we’ll see what happens, but she has worked nicely.” The winner of the Bosra Sham was Richard Hannon’s Symphony Perfect, who will cross paths with Fahey’s filly again. Symphony Perfect had an active two-year-old campaign when running 11 times and winning twice alongside several placings. “Her work has been very good,” said Hannon. “She got better and better last year. She had a busy year but I am very happy with her and I think she will run a big race.” John and Thady Gosden’s Shaara won a one-mile maiden at Yarmouth in October and will represent owner-breeder Shadwell Stud. “She’s been very well so far, we’ve made an entry for the French Guineas and she won well last year on her only start,” said Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager. “She’s potentially a decent filly, we’ve just got to see if she’s up for something like this at this stage of the year or if we’ve got to start more slowly. I think she’s going to learn a lot as she’s only had one run and we’ll also know a lot more about her after it – it’s a learning curve for everybody.”

Andrew Balding runs Majestic Glory, a Frankel filly who won the Group Three Sweet Solera last year beating Charlie Appleby’s likely favourite Wild Beauty. Of the latter, who was a Grade One winner in Canada in September before finishing fifth in the Fillies’ Mile, Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Wild Beauty’s preparation has gone well and the track at Newbury will suit her better than the Rowley Mile. “We feel that she didn’t particularly handle the course in the Fillies’ Mile and are looking at using this as a springboard to the French 1,000 Guineas.” Archie Watson’s Nazanin is also already a Group Three winner having claimed the Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes last year, with Charlie Fellowes’ Eve Lodge victorious at the same level when taking the Sirenia Stakes in September. Roger Varian’s Carol Ann, Clive Cox’s Benefit and Martyn Meade’s Adelaise complete the field of 12. 3.00 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes Perfect Power bids to answer a significant stamina question on his return to action in the Watership Down Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. Trained by Richard Fahey, last season’s Norfolk Stakes winner progressed to take two Group One contests – the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Middle Park at Newmarket. Christophe Soumillon maintains his partnership with the talented son of Ardad, who has yet to race beyond six furlongs. Fahey admits the straight seven-furlong test at the Berkshire track will determine whether or not he will take on Native Trail in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. “It is a fact-finding mission, really,” said Fahey. “He has to step up from six (furlongs), but he has been working really well and we are happy with him, and we will know where we are going after this. They have let him in without a Group One penalty, so it gives him a chance to have a run. You have to think the Guineas would be an option if he came through this. “He will go on any ground – he has won on fast and won on slow – no excuses, anyway. We are very pleased with him and he has strengthened up and progressed well. We are very pleased.”

Having won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day at ParisLongchamp and then come from last to first to complete a French Group One double in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in October, Angel Bleu figures to have a leading chance. However, Kimpton trainer Ralph Beckett is concerned about the quicker ground he is likely to encounter as the son of Dark Angel starts his three-year-old campaign. “I think it is a good starting place for him and that is the way we will be approach it,” said Beckett. “He is healthy and ready to go, the ground is obviously drying but he has got to start somewhere. It is going to be tough. Perfect Power is going to be difficult to beat, but we’re in good from and looking forward to it.” Richard Hannon saddles both Gubbass and Lusail, who are both by Mehmas. Lusail won a pair of six-furlong Group Two contests – the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Gimcrack at York – before finishing last of four in the Champagne Stakes on good to soft ground at Doncaster when upped to seven furlongs. Gubbass, who won the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, was not beaten far in the Group Two Richmond Stakes and by Perfect Power at Deauville, before ending his campaign with a disappointing run in the Mill Reef at Newbury. Hannon said: “Gubbass and Lusail are both in good form. Lusail had a good year last year and he is working very well. I’m very happy with him. The ground should be fine for him. Whether he is going to get a mile in time, we will learn on Saturday. It was soft ground (at Doncaster) and he was wheel-spinning the whole way. He hated it. So he will be avoiding any ground with the word ‘soft’ in it from now on. “Gubbass is a good horse and he also had a good year, but he might be on a recovery mission after his last run. He ran well at Goodwood and in the Morny as well. They have both grown and done physically very well.”

Stan Moore is never daunted by a challenge and expects The Wizard Of Eye to make his presence felt. Though the son of Galileo Gold won just once in his juvenile campaign, that success came in July at the Berkshire track and he went on to finish a close-up fifth to Angel Bleu in the Lagardere. He has already run this season, finishing seventh in the Saudi Derby on the dirt in Riyadh. The Wizard Of Eye is 66/1 for the Guineas and Moore is keen to see if the weekend will answer a few questions. “He went over to Richard Hannon’s for a gallop, just for a change to get him away and we were very pleased with the work,” he said. “John Egan came down and rode him and was over the moon with him. He is still a big, raw horse who will make natural improvement, but he should put up a big show.” The Lambourn trainer, who earned Group One success in the 2009 Prix de l’Abbaye with Total Gallery, added: “In the Saudi Derby he was only beaten 11 lengths on his first time on the dirt and he took some kickback in the first two furlongs. I think it made a bit of a man of him. “So I think he will go and he will have a fighting chance. He is not going for a day out. There are some good horses in the Greenham, but he is a good horse, too. He is a fantastic-moving horse and he covers a lot of ground. We had to put the (measuring) stick on him last year because Hong Kong people were interested in him. He was just over 17 hands as a two-year-old. “He has filled out his frame a bit more and he is going to get better as he gets older. He will probably be a better horse in the second half of the season than the first half. He is in the three Guineas – the English, Irish and German. “Probably the Greenham will tell you where he needs to go next. He needs to give them a run for their money if he is to go for the English or Irish Guineas. I think he will get a mile. In any race, he can hold a position. He has a very high cruising speed. He is able to sit in on a fast pace comfortably and it doesn’t take it out of him. He’ll put it to them, anyway.”

