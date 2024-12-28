Newbury review and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action and free video replays from Newbury on Challow Novices' Hurdle day.

Friend leaves Pauling purring Ben Pauling and Ben Jones’ superb festive period showed no signs of stopping with Henry’s Friend running out a decisive winner of the Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury. The trainer and jockey combination tasted Grade One glory with The Jukebox Man at Kempton on Boxing Day and look to have another smart operator on their hands as Henry’s Friend struck on Newbury’s Christmas card for the second year running. Last seen finishing fifth here in the Coral Gold Cup, he was sent off at 7/2 and breezed into contention as the runners headed into the home straight for the final time. The seven-year-old was soon putting pressure on long-time leader Brave Kingdom and once going past Paul Nicholls’ charge two out, he was simply kept up to his work to finish six-lengths clear of Harry Fry’s runner-up Hymac.

Pauling said: “It was a very good performance and I’m delighted to see it, as to be honest I thought we had a right chance in the Coral Gold Cup and he made a terrible mistake halfway down the back which put paid to his chances. “This just shows we were right to believe he is well handicapped and a nice horse for the future, it’s a race that is a nice pot to win and I’m delighted for the troops who own him. It has put us in a great place going forward. “I think the Ultima (at Cheltenham) is an obvious target to me. He has tactical speed and is able to hold a position very well and that is probably the right race to target. I imagine we will look after him between now and then. “Depending on what mark he gets he could get a Grand National entry. If he has a mark that would see him get in, I think he is the right type. But whether it would be a year too early, I’m not too sure.”

Jackdaws Castle team on the scoresheet It was a good day for the O'Neill family with Jonjo and AJ O'Neill saddling two winners, the first of which was ridden by Jonjo Jr. First up was Peso (18/1) who routed his rivals in the in the Coral ‘Daily Rewards Shaker’ ‘Introductory’ Hurdle, winning by 10 lengths. Life was as easy for Kielan Woods who partnered Jipcot (14/1) in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle. The five-year-old had struggled in two starts since joining the Jackdaws Castle team but proved a different proposition on his first outing since undergoing wind surgery, winning by six and a half lengths. Woods told Sky Sports Racing: “I thought I would win the Welsh Champion Hurdle on him and he never turned up, and I thought he was a certainty round Bangor the last day and he ran no sort of race. “To be fair to Jonjo snr, he said I think we should do his wind and although you can never quite hear a noise out of him while riding him, Jonjo said they can often be the worst ones. He’s had his wind operation and it was all run to suit today, they went very fast in front and opened well, it’s just good. “This lad has always been talented and was third in the Imperial Cup earlier in the season only a few days after he won well at Huntingdon. He’s talented and hopefully this gives him a bit of confidence to go forward.”

In stark contrast Charlie Deutsch had to work hard for the spoils and he was at his very best in booting 2/1 favourite The Famous Five home in the Coral ‘We’re Here For It’ Handicap Chase. Having steadily crept back into contention behind Ben Pauling’s The Good Doctor, Venetia Williams’ charge had to dig deep for his in-form jockey to prevail by a short-head. The Famous Five made several jumping errors and Williams said: “If you look back, his first run over hurdles at Kempton, he was tailed off after two and he’s got a lot of self preservation which is great. “But this was the only race for him at this meeting and we weren’t sure if ultimately he would want a bit further just to give him time at his obstacles, but he got his head in front when it mattered.” The Famous Five provided Williams with her third success in the race in five renewals.

Williams impresses Nicky Henderson had a similarly good record in the Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Mares’ Handicap Hurdle and it looked as though the Seven Barrows handler would be landing the race again when Break My Soul opened up a clear lead in the straight. However, the patiently ridden Tour Ovalie (11/2) had been nursed into contention bit-by-bit by Isabel Williams and stayed on well to win by a neck with the pair finishing six lengths clear of the field. Tour Ovalie was not only completing her hat-trick but was also the first leg of an across the cards double for trainer Evan Williams. The market expected a big run from Inthewaterside (15/8 favourite) on his chasing debut in the Coral 'Pipped-At-The Post' And Win Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and Paul Nicholls' charge didn't disappoint. It looked a competitive race on paper but Inthewaterside was backed to the exclusion of other runners and never gave Harry Cobden cause to break sweat as the pair recorded a stylish three and a half length success. Nicholls said: "It took a while to get him to go fencing which I thought was going to be his job. He stayed on nicely because he did plenty through the race, he's got a little bit to learn jumping wise, we've got to sharpen that up but a good performance. "He's just been keen enough over hurdles and it's took a little while for the penny to drop. I ran him over hurdles to take that freshness off him and it's paid dividends. He's got plenty of ability."