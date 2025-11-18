Newbury gallops morning: Constitution Hill, Resplendent Grey and Cruz Control

Andrew McLaren was our man at the Newbury Gallops morning to see Constitution Hill and others stretch their legs ahead of the Coral Gold Cup meeting.
Constitution Hill IS BACK - it's official
This time last year racing social media was going into meltdown after Constitution Hill trailed home behind Sir Gino in his racecourse gallop at Newbury. Significantly less drama this year as Nicky Henderson’s Champion Hurdle winner pulled nicely clear of his gallop companions, leaving his trainer with a big smile on his face.
“He’s just in good form, his work has been as good as ever and he’s enjoying his work”, said Henderson.
“He had a summer break with quite a lot of attention. We took him to pieces in simple terms and put him back together again. As I think everyone can see from his work today, he’s in very good order.”
Such a slick hurdler when in his pomp, have those two crashing falls last season had any effect on his schooling at home?
“No”, Henderson chuckles. “He’s jumping the same as he always has. He’s absolutely brilliant. I think he’s a classier looking horse than he used to be, and he’s moving really well. I just see a bit of something different in him.”
It’s official. Constitution Hill is back. See you at Newcastle champ.
Is there a bet? Yes, take Control at 25/1
So, what else did we learn? Well, if you’re looking for one who could run well at a big price in the Coral Gold Cup, you could do a lot worse than Tom Lacey’s CRUZ CONTROL, who can be backed at 25/1.
It took him a couple of runs to get going last season before winning at the Grand National meeting, but the trainer has no concerns about sending him here without a run.
“He’s a horse who has ran well fresh. Prior to his win at Aintree last year he hadn’t run since Boxing Day, so he’s not a horse who I feel needs a prep run. He’s in great nick, he’s got plenty of work under his belt and he’s in good shape.
“The yard was under a cloud up to Christmas and beyond to be honest. As soon as we identified the problem in the yard the horses turned around very quickly, and we’ve had a clean bill of health so far this year.”
So, does the trainer think he’s overpriced?
“I do”, he smiles. “If I have a negative, which I am having to search for, often his best form has been in the spring when the sun is on his back.
“We can certainly draw a line through anything pre-Christmas last year and he seems in a great place at home. Hopefully we’re on for a good run.”
Murphy charge looks Resplendent
He’ll be taking on RESPLENDENT GREY back here on Saturday week and Olly Murphy’s seven-year-old looked in top order as he came home in his gallop alongside Booster Bob under Sean Bowen.
“We’re really looking forward to it”, said Murphy. “He galloped well, Sean was really happy with him. He had a lovely prep run at Carlisle and everything has gone swimmingly so far. I’m really looking forward to running him. It’s been his target ever since he won the bet365 Gold Cup.
“I left his headgear (cheekpieces) off at Carlisle as it was very much a prep run, so I think he’ll tighten up for that. He looks great, has trained really well since and we’re very excited about running him.
The cheekpieces will be going back on, but how much does he have in hand of the handicapper off 153?
“I like to think he’s still improving. He’s a horse I thought improved for a summer off based on his performance at Carlisle. Obviously he’s going to have to improve from Sandown where he won the bet365 Gold Cup off 142, but he’s in good form, he’s had a run under his belt which I think you need for a Coral Gold Cup, and that will stand him in good stead.”
Newbury’s long galloping straight should give him plenty of time for his trademark late surge to wind up, and he will of course have the assistance of Sean Bowen on his back who is riding out of his skin lately.
It’s easy to see why this horse is clear favourite with most odds compilers as I log off for the day and embark on the long journey north.
