Olly Murphy resists Betfair Chase to aim at Newbury with Resplendent Grey

The Wilmcote handler feels the improving seven-year-old, who is rated 153 over fences, would not look out of place in the opening Grade One contest of the season at Haydock Park at the weekend.

But, after having second thoughts he has decided to stick with his original plan, and take aim at the extended three mile one furlong prize at the Berkshire track on Saturday week.

After signing off last season with victory in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park the gelded son of Walk In The Park made a triumphant return to action dropped back to two and a half miles in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle earlier this month.

And after pleasing Murphy in a racecourse workout under Sean Bowen during the Coral Gallops Morning at the Berkshire track on Tuesday, the Grade One winning trainer admits it's full steam ahead to the £250,000 contest.

Murphy said: “They didn’t do loads today and they were only going to pick up for a couple of furlongs. It was nice to get them all on grass and I was very pleased with Resplendent Grey.

“There was a part of me that really did strongly consider having a look at the Betfair Chase. I ummed and ahhed about clicking that confirmation button yesterday morning.

“I thought if he was going to win a Betfair Chase then he would win a Coral Gold Cup off his mark.

"I work things around Sean (Bowen) now and if Haiti Couleurs wasn’t around I would say I would have probably clicked the button.

“There will be a small field in it, and I have a lot of respect for Grey Dawning, but I thought he is taking on a handicapper (in Haiti Couleurs), Handstands was probably disappointing first time, and Royale Pagaille is probably not going to get his ground.

“He certainly could be a Grand National horse, but the Coral Gold Cup is main target this side of Christmas.”