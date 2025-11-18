Olly Murphy resists Betfair Chase to aim at Newbury with Resplendent Grey

Olly Murphy admits he was one click away from confirming Resplendent Grey in Saturday’s Betfair Chase, however he is confident his rising star can make the most of his mark in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
The Wilmcote handler feels the improving seven-year-old, who is rated 153 over fences, would not look out of place in the opening Grade One contest of the season at Haydock Park at the weekend.
But, after having second thoughts he has decided to stick with his original plan, and take aim at the extended three mile one furlong prize at the Berkshire track on Saturday week.
After signing off last season with victory in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park the gelded son of Walk In The Park made a triumphant return to action dropped back to two and a half miles in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle earlier this month.
And after pleasing Murphy in a racecourse workout under Sean Bowen during the Coral Gallops Morning at the Berkshire track on Tuesday, the Grade One winning trainer admits it's full steam ahead to the £250,000 contest.
Murphy said: “They didn’t do loads today and they were only going to pick up for a couple of furlongs. It was nice to get them all on grass and I was very pleased with Resplendent Grey.
“There was a part of me that really did strongly consider having a look at the Betfair Chase. I ummed and ahhed about clicking that confirmation button yesterday morning.
“I thought if he was going to win a Betfair Chase then he would win a Coral Gold Cup off his mark.
"I work things around Sean (Bowen) now and if Haiti Couleurs wasn’t around I would say I would have probably clicked the button.
“There will be a small field in it, and I have a lot of respect for Grey Dawning, but I thought he is taking on a handicapper (in Haiti Couleurs), Handstands was probably disappointing first time, and Royale Pagaille is probably not going to get his ground.
“He certainly could be a Grand National horse, but the Coral Gold Cup is main target this side of Christmas.”
Although Resplendent Grey, who is the race sponsors 6-1 favourite for the prestigious Premier Handicap, made a successful return to action it was a victory that Murphy admits he didn’t expect to see over a trip short of his best.
He added: “Carlisle was a stepping stone and he went there eighty five per cent ready. He surprised me somewhat if I’m honest.
“I kind of admitted defeat before I set foot on the racecourse to be honest with you. It was a really nice surprise.
"I was amazed how well he went around as he jumped and travelled. He looked like he had a bit of boot whereas in his last few races he has looked like he wanted five miles so maybe he has just matured.
“I think he is a massive improver. He actually blew me away at Carlisle, and I know four of them finished on top of each other, but he isn’t a horse that would want to hack around and sprint up the home straight.
"He had no right to win, and where I had him at home, I thought he couldn’t win to be honest with you. I would have been delighted if he finished third.”
And having supplied Resplendent Grey with a hood during the early stages of his career Murphy is leaning towards re-fitting him with the cheekpieces that he sported on route to glory in the bet365 Gold Cup on Saturday week.
Murphy added: “He was a horse that always wore a hood in the early stages of his career, but has just learnt to relax and I’m really looking forward to him now.
“I will probably put the cheekpieces back on. He won a bet365 Gold Cup with them on and it might just help in the early part of the race.
“He is in very good form and he has been trained for the race. Although it will be competitive I wouldn’t swap him for anything."
