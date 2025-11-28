Newbury Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action, post-race reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Jets powers home to rescue Nicholls' day Paul Nicholls saw what threatened to become a frustrating day turned around in emphatic fashion after Twinjets routed his rivals in the “Join Coral Bet £10 Get £50” Handicap Chase. After watching Regent’s Stroll finish third when proving too keen on his chasing debut in the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase, the Ditcheat handler had his spirits lifted thanks to the latest success secured by the eight-year-old. Bounced out into the lead by Harry Cobden the 3/1 chance, who made a winning return to action at Fontwell last month, stayed in that position throughout the two-and-a-half mile test, despite the best intentions of those in behind. Winding matters up from the front rounding the home turn, and into the home straight, the gelded son of Jet Away continued to gallop on relentlessly at the head of the field before scoring by 10 lengths.

Nicholls said: “He surprised us when he won at Fontwell as we thought he would need the run. The idea was to have a run and come here. He has obviously improved a lot since then, but we thought he was well and that was probably a career best for him. “He had problems with his knees, and his sinuses, and he has had surgery. He has had niggly problems and we had to leave him, but when he is right he is a fair horse. The family that own him are not here today as they are at a funeral. I think they all nipped into Ladbrokes to watch it and are now going to have a drink. It was bittersweet for them as they are a great family.” Although Twinjets holds an entry in next month’s December Gold Cup at Cheltenham the 14-time champion trainer hinted that he will swerve that test in favour of an outing at the Gloucestershire venue on January 1st. He added: “He wants to be fresh so he definitely won’t run in that (December Gold Cup) as it is too soon. If he does run at Cheltenham they have a similar race there on New Year’s Day and it would be something like that we look at. That was his Gold Cup today as we had always aimed him at this race as it is a good pot.”

Highland Crystal surges clear at Newbury

Crystal clear for Elliott team Gordon Elliott warmed up for what could be a big weekend in Ireland and in Britain in perfect fashion after Highland Crystal maintained her unbeaten record in the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle. Having claimed the Listed prize with Wodhooh two years ago, the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer, who will saddle the likes of Romeo Coolio and Teahupoo at Fairyhouse, repeated the feat with the daughter of Crystal Ocean. Sent off the even-money favourite to back up her debut success at Punchestown 15 days ago, victory didn’t look imminent for the market leader as the field faced up to the final three hurdles with Wonderfulwonderful still appearing to be travelling full of zest up front. However, come the last she was one of three still holding every chance alongside eventual runner-up Tralee Girl, and Highland Crystal, who had steadily worked her way into contention under Jordan Gainford. And it soon became clear that Highland Crystal was the one to beat with Gainford quickly putting matters to bed half-way up the run-in with the pair eventually crossing the line six-and-a-half lengths clear of her nearest rival.

Elliott, who will saddle Three Card Brag in the Coral Gold Cup at the track on Saturday, said: “She looks like all she will do is stay to be fair to her. It happened very fast for her early. I didn’t do much with her over the last couple of weeks and I would say she was just green there today. In fairness in the race the further she went the better she got. “Wodhooh is like a big old fashioned chaser whereas this one is more like a flat horse going jumping, but she is not as she is National Hunt bred. She has an engine and that is all that matters. It is great to find these Listed races for ones like her as that is her job done. Following the race Highland Crystal was introduced at 25/1 for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Sky Bet and Paddy Power. However, while that race is a long way off Elliott hinted that she won’t be seen out again in a hurry. He added: “I will look at what Wodhooh did two years ago and we will work back from there. We will get her home and see how she is as she has had two quick runs. I would be shocked if we see her this side of Christmas. She doesn’t do anything fancy at home so it is kind of hard to know where we are, but she is a good mare and we are lucky. We will keep her to her own sex at the moment.”

Act Of Innocence begins his winning run

Innocence up and running for Seven Barrows team Nicky Henderson has unleashed plenty of smart types at Newbury over the years and Act Of Innocence looked like another when making a winning stable debut in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle. Having enjoyed a racecourse gallop around the Berkshire track alongside multiple Grade One winning stablemate Constitution Hill last week, the five-year-old gelding appears set for an exciting campaign judging by his latest success in the extended two mile prize. Moving up stylishly in the hands of Nico de Boinville between the final two flights, the son of My Dream Boat, who was trained last season by Paul Nicholls, only needed to be shaken up to move alongside eventual runner-up Sinnatra half-way up the run-in. For a moment it looked as though the pair were going to slug matters out all the way to the line, but once the jockey asked the 11/10 favourite for his maximum effort, the race was put to bed in a matter of strides with the pair claiming victory by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

Henderson said: “You have got to be very pleased with him as he has travelled well and jumped well as far as I can see. I wasn’t very confident (when he drew upsides Sinnatra), but it was interesting to see the two together. He has quickened up well too. He is a two miler at the moment, and I suspect we will stay there, but he will get further if we wanted to. “I think we have come here with what turned out to be good novices, and he wasn’t there because of that, but it was an obvious race for him. He is very nice. He is a lovely big boy. He did come here to Newbury the same day Constitution Hill came here so he was there to be seen. We were hardly hiding him. He has got a big future I hope. “He has a great temperament and a great attitude. He is something to look forward to. It wouldn’t hurt for another bit of education before he goes into anything more testing, but I would like to think he would be able to do that at some stage.”

Mambonumberfive wins at Newbury

Pauling charge proves smash hit Mambonumberfive proved a smash hit after leading his rivals a merry dance in the Coral Racing Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Arriving on the back of a victory on his chasing debut at Aintree the giant-framed four-year-old doubled his tally over fences with another impressive display under Ben Jones. With most of his rivals under some kind of pressure approaching the third last in the extended two mile test. the 5/2 favourite moved almost effortlessly through in the hands of Jones before making the best of his way home. Although Mighty Bandit attempted to mount a challenge up the run in he could never quite close the gap on the Born To Sea gelding, who landed the Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton Park last season, with Jones booting his mount home by two lengths.

