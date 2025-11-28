Coral John Francome Novices' Chase report and replay: Wendigo claims prize

Wendigo (5/2) outstayed his rivals to win the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury.

Second on chasing debut at Worcester, he looked booked for the same spot jumping the second last on Friday as the strong-travelling No Questions Asked (5/1) went to the front. However by the next fence his advantage had been eroded and there was only going to be one winner from there, Jamie Snowden’s charge hitting the line two lengths clear. 15/8 favourite Regent's Stroll was a further four-and-a-quarter away in third, doing well to hold on to the principals given how free he was for much of the race under Harry Cobden. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Wendigo to 16/1 from 25s for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.

Snowden said: “He is a classy horse for sure. He was fifth in the Albert Bartlett, and he was unlucky that day as he almost got brought down at the second last. I’m hugely proud and Gav has given him a lovely ride. The horse himself is a legend. I think he is a hugely exciting horse to look forward to. I think Ben’s horse travelled through the race very well and had a little bit more speed than us, but they went a decent gallop in front. “When Ben loomed up it looked like he had the speed and might go do us, but stamina kicked in and from the back of the last we outstayed them. It was good ground and he is a horse that stays well and would ideally want it a bit softer than this so for him to do that on good ground it has served him well for when he does go up in trip on softer ground. “Fences were always what he was going to be made for. There is a long way to get to that stage (being a Brown Advisory horse), but he has won a Grade Two impressively and we know he is going to be better over further. “The Kauto Star in the calendar is the logical next step as it were, but I’ve a sneaking suspicion we are marginally better left handed. There is always the race at Warwick (the Hampton). Those kind of races are what we are thinking. The fact he can do that over two and a half miles is always going to be a bonus for him."

A big win for Wendigo at Newbury