Newbury Classic trials: Greenham and Fred Darling decs

Al Qudra, Anno Domini and Hallasan are the trio he has to choose from.

Harry Charlton has entered Cosmic Year who made a deep impression when winning his sole start at Sandown last season. His owners, Juddmonte, can also call on Solario Stakes winner Field Of Gold and Andrew Balding’s Jonquil.

Rashabar, winner of the Coventry Stakes and second in both the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Prix Morny, brings a high level of form to the race while Ralph Beckett looks set to run Matauri Bay.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien’s Bedtime Story and Heavens Gate feature among a bumper entry of 23 for the Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

The 1000 Guineas trial, better known as the Fred Darling, has also attracted the likes of Arabian Dusk, the exciting Bright Times Ahead, Mountain Breeze, Simmering, Tabiti and Time For Sandals.