The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus .

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit .

. Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.