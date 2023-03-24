The Irish Flat season may be upon us but it’ll most likely resemble deepest midwinter at the Curragh this Saturday with the ground described as soft to heavy, heavy in places and there are more showers in the forecast.

It's not made it onto the ITV schedule unfortunately but that won’t stop me having a good crack at the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire as it looks a terrific betting heat, featuring a couple of interesting – and clearly well-fancied – British raiders in Totally Charming and Lattam.

George Boughey hasn’t missed a trick in securing the services of four-time (and current) Irish champion jockey Colin Keane for his Totally Charming and this horse was last seen winning by a couple of lengths at Doncaster (heavy) from Bopedro, a runner I’ve already backed for the Lincoln on April 1.

He was bumped up 5lb for that Town Moor success in October and the Irish handicapper has shovelled on another 3lb for good measure so things are going to be more difficult this time around, but Totally Charming has only had the 11 starts in his life and it would be folly to think he’s already peaked heading into his five-year-old campaign.

Towards the other end of the weights, William Haggas has Lattam lurking on a dangerous mark after he initially failed to come up to scratch when switched to handicaps following two wins in the north of England last summer.

He did go off 5/4 favourite on the first occasion, though, so is clearly thought well enough handicapped, while Haggas’ fine record in Ireland adds further intrigue when it comes to this lightly-raced son of Lope De Vega.

His pedigree suggests he should cope with a deep surface but we don’t know that just yet and the other one towards the head of the betting I’ll oppose on account of the going is Donnacha O’Brien’s Emporio.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if this ends up being the best-handicapped horse in the field in time, and it’s not that he hasn’t got form on soft ground, but his two career wins have come on good to firm and good, and he just moves so stylishly I’d be amazed if he doesn’t land a big one with the sun on his back a little later into the spring/summer.

The ex-Sir Michael Stoute-trained Mashhoor deserves a significant mention too for last year’s winning handler Johnny Murtagh as he showed a brilliant turn of foot to win over 10 furlongs here last May before running as though something were amiss on his only subsequent start in the Duke Of Edinburgh (1m4f) at Royal Ascot.

Dropping right back in trip could be a good move for him but he’s another who surely won’t want a slog in the mud to be seen at his very best.