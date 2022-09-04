Flightline has made unprecedented strides winning all his five starts by an aggregate 62¾ lengths, three of those at Grade 1 level by a combined 36¾ lengths.

After winning the Malibu at Santa Anita on Boxing Day last year he was awarded 133p on Timeform ratings, which he kept after his success in the Met Mile at Belmont on his seasonal reappearance in June. The ‘p’ indicating the potential for further improvement, which is quite remarkable for one with such a lofty figure already.

The Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday was Flightline’s first try beyond a mile. He typically travelled with plenty of enthusiasm and looked in control with around 4f to run, continuing to draw clear the further he went, the winning margin an astonishing 19¼ lengths at the wire, and with it shades of Secretariat’s 1973 Belmont performance.

This demolition job really had to be seen to be believed, earning a new figure of 143, which places him ahead of Arrogate (139) as the best North American horse since ratings were taken in the region from around the beginning of the century.

There's plenty of substance behind this new rating, too. The Pacific Classic was far from a penalty kick on paper, with all but one of his five rivals rated into the 120s, including Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer. Flightline left them standing, with the final time was just 0.17s outside the track record – something he may have beaten but for easing down well inside the 1f.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is next on the agenda, and who’s to say he can’t rate higher still?