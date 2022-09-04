Unbeaten American ace Flightline pulverised the opposition as he won the Grade One TVG Pacific Classic Stakes by 19 and a quarter lengths.

Trained by California-based John W. Sadler, the four-year-old son of Tapit took his career record to a perfect 5-5 with a deeply impressive performance under regular rider Flavien Prat at odds of 30/100. The colt was stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time but effectively had the top-class contest in safe keeping after powering clear with three furlongs still to travel. There was a yawning gap back to the chasing pack on turning into the short Del Mar home straight and Prat didn't appear to have to get serious with his mount for Flightline to storm home by the biggest winning margin of his career so far.

Watch it, then watch it again!



FLIGHTLINE destroys them in the G1 Pacific Classic @DelMarRacing.



Bookmaker reaction was swift, the horse being cut to 11/10 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on November 5. Unibet have US racing's new dirt star as odds-on favourite (10/11) for the country's most prestigious open-age contest. "This horse is so brilliant you have to space his races a little bit apart because he is his own category," said Sadler. "I know him well, and I know what's best for him is to build up his energy between one race to the next. We'd all want to see him run more times but when he runs like this you don't need to run him more times. Enjoy the ones you run in."