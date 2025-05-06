New $15m global racing league set to launch in 2026

Organisers hope to launch a new $15m global racing league at some stage in 2026.

The venture is primarily a jockeys’ competition and has been co-founded by ex-Godolphin chief executive John Ferguson and Lachlan Fitt, formerly with Entain in Australia and New Zealand. Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, William Buick, Joao Moreira and Zac Purton are among the 12 riders reported to on the initial roster. Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Fitt said: “The concept really came about when we’ve watched the success of other sports when they’ve been able to harness the power of their human athletes and really drive a new level of engagement with a new group of fans by essentially building those human athletes into global icons. “We’ve seen that in a number of sports and believe there’s a great opportunity for the racing industry to do the same with some incredible athletes. There are 12 names that are out there at the moment as our foundation jockeys but what we’re seeking to do is to grow that and look at opportunities over time to be able to profile as many of the world’s top jockeys as we possibly can.”

Fitt feels the series presents an opportunity to reach a younger audience without disrupting the established big-race programme worldwide. “Really it’s about trying to bring those elements of sport and bring racing to appeal to a new group of fans,” he continued. “We have no desire to be competing with the pattern or disrupting global racing schedules. Importantly the jockeys that are involved are aligned in that ambition so we’re working very carefully and it’s very early days to try and understand when and where we can look to run somewhere between six and ten events as part of this league. We’d do everything we can to compliment major festivals and carnivals around the world. “It’s early days but we’re a good chunk of the way through conversations with a number of potential partners globally and over the coming months we’ll be working through what a schedule could potentially look like and hope to have a view of an initial season kicking off some time in 2026. “We’re trying to be a plus to what is currently done and not present a product to existing fans that would be different to what they’re used to but also trying to compliment that with a uniform product around the world, across the six to ten events, that we hope appeals to a new fan who start to know the personalities and build an affinity with a favourite. “Success for us would be that they are then tuning in and watching racing regularly. We’ve touched on complexity, racing is complex, and that’s one the reasons why I feel we’ve struggled to grow the fan base at a younger level because its much more complex than other sports.” Fitt is confident that the series will be supported by owners and trainers across the countries it’s staged in. “That’s one of the challenges we are working through. Its different in each market to be honest and really how we see that playing out is in our view there will be enhanced prize money on offer to all participants on those days but importantly we’re not looking at these being stakes races or big prize money events. “What we need is six really even, good quality, safe races to be able to promote the jockeys and importantly again not disrupt existing stakes patterns or anything like that. “Really, we’re working through those details and it will be different in each market but the goal is to ensure that all participants on the day are rewarded for being part of the event.”